https://sputniknews.com/20220303/dollars-weaponisation-threatens-its-global-dominance-economy-professor-warns-1093558880.html

Dollar's Weaponisation Threatens Its Global Dominance, Economy Professor Warns

Dollar's Weaponisation Threatens Its Global Dominance, Economy Professor Warns

Western nations and their allies earlier slapped harsh sanctions on Russia, specifically trying to cut it off from the global financial markets. They accused... 03.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-03T17:22+0000

2022-03-03T17:22+0000

2022-03-03T17:22+0000

dollar

china

sanctions

us

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/16/1083204322_0:257:2731:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_9efb7be4650865086e92f72cbb53735f.jpg

The weaponisation of dollar-based global finance might pose long-term strategic and economic threats to the dominant position the US currency at present enjoys, according to an op-ed for The Hill by Vivekanand Jayakumar, an associate professor of economics at the University of Tampa in Florida.He noted that the dollar-based global finance system, which has already been facing challenges from America's spending policies and trade deficits, is now facing a threat of a China-Russia economic and strategic partnership. Jayakumar explained that China has long sought to replace the dollar as the reserve currency and now, seeing how the western nations can voluntarily cut a nation's banks off SWIFT and slap them with sanctions, Beijing has all the more reason to promote renminbi and digital yuan abroad.The professor noted that Beijing might grow cautious of the existing financial system and try to minimise its exposure to it, in case the situation around Taiwan – its breakaway province – escalates.Jayakumar said that Beijing's push for spreading digital yuan and to create alternative payment systems are part of China's plan to deal with these potential issues. China's Belt-and-Road Initiative will, in turn, broaden the acceptance of the Chinese currency, the professor said. He sees Chinese President Xi Jinping’s "inward-looking policies" and unwillingness to open its markets fully as the only barrier on this path (and the only hope for the US to maintain the dollar's dominance).The economist stressed that the dollar's position is already undermined by the expansion of the Fed’s balance sheet, growing public debt and a "sizeable trade deficit" with China, which has grown over the past few years.The US, EU, UK, Canada and several allies have slapped Russia with several rounds of sanctions trying to cut it off from global financial markets over what they see as an "invasion of Ukraine". China refused to support the sanctions.Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine on 24 February with its military told to demilitarise and de-Nazify the country. President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was left with no choice but to act after Ukraine failed to implement the Minsk agreements and threatened to rescind its non-nuclear status.The two sides met in Belarus on 3 March for the second round of talks to try to reach agreements on a ceasefire and end the operation. Moscow says that Russia requires security guarantees and that its demands for Ukraine are simple.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

dollar, china, sanctions, us, russia