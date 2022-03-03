British TV Host Slammed for Telling Viewers Russian Soldiers ‘Deserve to Die’
© Sputnik / Konstantin MihalchevskiyRussia Ukraine Military Operation
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
The Russian Ministry of Defence stated on Wednesday that 498 of its soldiers had been killed in the first week of its military operation against the Ukrainian army and reported neo-Nazi militias — a fraction of Kiev's oft-repeated claim of 6,000.
Veteran British TV presenter Jeremy Vine has been condemned for his on-air assertion that Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine "deserve to die".
The former BBC Panorama and Newsnight host received a call to his morning show on Channel 5 from "Bill in Manchester" on Monday, who repeated Ukrainian government claims that Russian troops had no will to fight and were surrendering in large numbers and were therefore "not our enemy".
"The brutal reality is that if you put on a uniform for [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and you go and fight his war, you probably deserve to die, don't you?" Vine responded.
Wow.— Anthony Fairall (@jeremybenthem1) March 2, 2022
What a pathetic excuse for a human being. This guy needs taking off the air.
Our media is out of control. #JeremyVine pic.twitter.com/YS2n1bK0Vu
"Do you? Do kids deserve to die, 18, 20, called up, conscripted? Who don't understand it, who don't grasp the issues?" 'Bill' replied — although Moscow has asserted that all troops serving in the Ukraine operation are full-time soldiers.
"That's life, that's the way it goes," Vine replied, apparently channelling the iconic 20th century American singer Frank Sinatra.
Twitter users tore into the host over his comments — which was thought by some to be encouraging the reported Ukrainian far-right paramilitaries to murder Russian prisoners of war, in breach of the Geneva conventions.
© Stephen Miller/TwitterTweet condemning Jeremy Vine's comment that Russian soldiers "deserve to die".
Tweet condemning Jeremy Vine's comment that Russian soldiers "deserve to die".
Tweet condemning Jeremy Vine's claim Russian soldiers "deserve to die"
Tweet condemning Jeremy Vine's comments that Russian soldiers "deserve to die"
One accused Vine of trying to "shut down" a caller who highlighted allegations by Africans in Ukraine that they had been mistreated by authorities.
© @dianeb024/TwitterTweet criticising Jeremy Vine for downplaying mistreatment of Africans by Ukrainian authorities
Tweet criticising Jeremy Vine for downplaying mistreatment of Africans by Ukrainian authorities