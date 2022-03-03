https://sputniknews.com/20220303/biden-delivers-his-state-of-the-union-address-1093534517.html

Biden Delivers His State of the Union Address

Biden Delivers His State of the Union Address

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the US announcing sanctions on Russian defense firms, and Amazon... 03.03.2022, Sputnik International

GUESTGeorge Szamuely - Senior Research Fellow at Global Policy Institute | President Zelensky, Anti-Russian Sentiment in Ukraine, and No-Fly ZonesCarmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Voting Rights, President Biden 2022 State of the Union, and Free SpeechIn the first hour, Lee spoke with George Szamuely about Poland, the Minsk accords, and censorship. George talked about the censorship from the EU and the establishment narrative on Russia. George discussed the future of President Zelensky and possibly alternate international internet services.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Carmine Sabia about COVID19 narratives, American fascism, and Silicon Valley. Carmine spoke about his criticism of Fox News and Western powers pushing for World War III. Carmine discussed the increasing inflation and Republican campaigns for the 2022 midterms.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

