https://sputniknews.com/20220303/16000-foreign-mercenaries-are-going-to-fight-for-ukraine-zelensky-claims-1093543054.html

16,000 Foreign Mercenaries Are Going to Fight for Ukraine, Zelensky Claims

16,000 Foreign Mercenaries Are Going to Fight for Ukraine, Zelensky Claims

On Wednesday, media reports said that around 70 volunteers from Japan were ready to join the ranks of mercenaries in the "foreign legion" of Ukraine, where a... 03.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-03T09:12+0000

2022-03-03T09:12+0000

2022-03-03T09:23+0000

ukraine

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed that 16,000 foreign mercenaries are going to fight for Ukraine.He alleged on Thursday that "Ukraine is meeting the first foreign volunteers" as they are on their way to the country.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine, russia