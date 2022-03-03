https://sputniknews.com/20220303/16000-foreign-mercenaries-are-going-to-fight-for-ukraine-zelensky-claims-1093543054.html
16,000 Foreign Mercenaries Are Going to Fight for Ukraine, Zelensky Claims
On Wednesday, media reports said that around 70 volunteers from Japan were ready to join the ranks of mercenaries in the "foreign legion" of Ukraine, where a...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed that 16,000 foreign mercenaries are going to fight for Ukraine.He alleged on Thursday that "Ukraine is meeting the first foreign volunteers" as they are on their way to the country.
Being updated
On Wednesday, media reports said that around 70 volunteers from Japan were ready to join the ranks of mercenaries in the "foreign legion" of Ukraine, where a Russian special operation to demilitarise and "de-Nazify" the country is under way.
He alleged on Thursday that "Ukraine is meeting the first foreign volunteers" as they are on their way to the country.