16,000 Foreign Mercenaries Are Going to Fight for Ukraine, Zelensky Claims
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed that 16,000 foreign mercenaries are going to fight for Ukraine.He alleged on Thursday that "Ukraine is meeting the first foreign volunteers" as they are on their way to the country.
16,000 Foreign Mercenaries Are Going to Fight for Ukraine, Zelensky Claims

09:12 GMT 03.03.2022
On Wednesday, media reports said that around 70 volunteers from Japan were ready to join the ranks of mercenaries in the "foreign legion" of Ukraine, where a Russian special operation to demilitarise and "de-Nazify" the country is under way.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed that 16,000 foreign mercenaries are going to fight for Ukraine.
He alleged on Thursday that "Ukraine is meeting the first foreign volunteers" as they are on their way to the country.
