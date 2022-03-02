https://sputniknews.com/20220302/whats-stopping-french-star-kylian-mbappe-from-signing-a-new-contract-with-paris-saint-germain-1093526805.html

What's Stopping French Star Kylian Mbappe From Signing a New Contract With Paris Saint-Germain?

According to Spanish media, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are desperate to keep Kylian Mbappe at the Parc des Princes, but the Frenchman has rejected all their...

Kylian Mbappe's long-cherished dream of playing for Real Madrid is stopping him from signing a contract extension with his present club, PSG, according to media outlet Marca on Wednesday.The French giants have tried every trick in the book to keep Mbappe in Paris, even pledging to making him No 1 player in the club and the highest earner ahead of Lionel Messi. But despite all these blandishments, the World Cup winner has refused to bite, keeping them on tenterhooks and frustrated as well.Mauricio Pochettino’s side is not known for being refused by players, considering their immense financial clout in the world of football. However, Mbappe has not heeded their requests as he wants to tick another box in his long wish list.Although pressure is growing on Mbappe every day, his desire to move from PSG has remained steadfast and his teammates are aware of the fact.This could be the reason they are enjoying their time out there with one of the most prodigious footballers the world has seen.Messi and Co are in awe of Mbappe's professionalism too. Despite an impending move to the Santiago Bernabeu, the 23-year-old was the one who dismantled the La Liga table toppers in the first leg of their last 16 Champions League clash in February.He is expected to do the job for the Parisians when they square off against Real in the second leg of the tie next week.But the Madrid crowd is still expected to greet him with open arms and give him a hero's welcome as they know his arrival could be the start of something truly beautiful.

