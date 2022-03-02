https://sputniknews.com/20220302/unga-passes-resolution-demanding-russia-stop-military-operation-in-ukraine-1093529152.html

UNGA Passes Resolution Demanding Russia Stop Military Operation in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN General Assembly passed a resolution on Wednesday demanding that Russia cease its military operation in Ukraine. 02.03.2022, Sputnik International

The resolution was adopted by a majority of the 193-member UN General Assembly.The vote followed a UN General Assembly emergency special session on the situation in Ukraine on Monday and Tuesday.Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia urged the General Assembly on Wednesday not to support the resolution condemning the Russian military operation.According to him, the Western countries used "unprecedented pressure" to urge "large number of countries" to vote "as they see fit".Moscow has underlined that it launched its military operation in order to "demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine", stressing that the Russian troops target the military infrastructure exclusively and do not pose any threat to civilians. Russia has also said it does not plan to occupy Ukraine.On Wednesday, the Russian and Ukrainian delegations were expected to hold the second round of negotiations in Belarus' Belovezhskaya Pushcha. Ukraine earlier said that it considered talks with Russia necessary, but asserted Kiev would forgo them if Moscow "plans to put forward only its own ultimatums." Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in his turn, said that Moscow's demands to Kiev do not amount to capitulation, with the Kremlin suggesting to negotiate and find common ground.

