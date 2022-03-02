https://sputniknews.com/20220302/un-general-assembly-continues-special-session-on-ukraine-crisis-1093525470.html

UN General Assembly Continues Special Session on Ukraine Crisis

This comes as Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, aimed at demilitarising and "de-Nazifying" the country, has entered its seventh day. 02.03.2022, Sputnik International

Watch a live broadcast from New York, where the UN General Assembly is convening on Wednesday, 2 March to continue the special session on the situation in Ukraine.The event is taking place while the second round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations is expected to be held later in the day.On 24 February, Russia and militia forces of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics launched a special military operation in Ukraine aimed at "demilitarising and denazifying" the country following a breakdown of negotiations and continued Ukrainian artillery and mortar attacks on the Donbass republics.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

