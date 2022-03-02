https://sputniknews.com/20220302/un-general-assembly-continues-special-session-on-ukraine-crisis-1093525470.html
UN General Assembly Continues Special Session on Ukraine Crisis
UN General Assembly Continues Special Session on Ukraine Crisis
This comes as Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, aimed at demilitarising and "de-Nazifying" the country, has entered its seventh day. 02.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-02T15:09+0000
2022-03-02T15:09+0000
2022-03-02T15:10+0000
situation in ukraine
un general assembly
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/02/1093525410_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_879de4bdf2ba59fbd97f053b7d8ff2cf.jpg
Watch a live broadcast from New York, where the UN General Assembly is convening on Wednesday, 2 March to continue the special session on the situation in Ukraine.The event is taking place while the second round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations is expected to be held later in the day.On 24 February, Russia and militia forces of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics launched a special military operation in Ukraine aimed at "demilitarising and denazifying" the country following a breakdown of negotiations and continued Ukrainian artillery and mortar attacks on the Donbass republics.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/02/1093525410_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_bee87a610469b1e564e8bc02045aa7ad.jpg
UN General Assembly Continues Special Session on Ukraine Crisis
UN General Assembly Continues Special Session on Ukraine Crisis
2022-03-02T15:09+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
un general assembly, ukraine, видео
UN General Assembly Continues Special Session on Ukraine Crisis
15:09 GMT 02.03.2022 (Updated: 15:10 GMT 02.03.2022) Subscribe
This comes as Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, aimed at demilitarising and "de-Nazifying" the country, has entered its seventh day.
Watch a live broadcast from New York, where the UN General Assembly is convening on Wednesday, 2 March to continue the special session on the situation in Ukraine.
The event is taking place while the second round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations is expected to be held later in the day.
On 24 February, Russia and militia forces of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics launched a special military operation in Ukraine aimed at "demilitarising and denazifying" the country following a breakdown of negotiations and continued Ukrainian artillery and mortar attacks on the Donbass republics.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.