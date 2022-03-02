International
BREAKING: Russian Demands to Ukraine Do Not Amount to 'Capitulation', Moscow Suggests Negotiations, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Says
Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
UN General Assembly Continues Special Session on Ukraine Crisis
UN General Assembly Continues Special Session on Ukraine Crisis
This comes as Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, aimed at demilitarising and "de-Nazifying" the country, has entered its seventh day. 02.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-02T15:09+0000
2022-03-02T15:10+0000
situation in ukraine
un general assembly
ukraine
Watch a live broadcast from New York, where the UN General Assembly is convening on Wednesday, 2 March to continue the special session on the situation in Ukraine.The event is taking place while the second round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations is expected to be held later in the day.On 24 February, Russia and militia forces of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics launched a special military operation in Ukraine aimed at "demilitarising and denazifying" the country following a breakdown of negotiations and continued Ukrainian artillery and mortar attacks on the Donbass republics.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
UN General Assembly Continues Special Session on Ukraine Crisis

15:09 GMT 02.03.2022 (Updated: 15:10 GMT 02.03.2022)
© Sputnik
SubscribeGoogle news
This comes as Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, aimed at demilitarising and "de-Nazifying" the country, has entered its seventh day.
Watch a live broadcast from New York, where the UN General Assembly is convening on Wednesday, 2 March to continue the special session on the situation in Ukraine.
The event is taking place while the second round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations is expected to be held later in the day.
On 24 February, Russia and militia forces of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics launched a special military operation in Ukraine aimed at "demilitarising and denazifying" the country following a breakdown of negotiations and continued Ukrainian artillery and mortar attacks on the Donbass republics.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
