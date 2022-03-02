Ukraine Conflict Likely to Drive Rise in Terrorism, Cyberterrorism, Report Says

International
BREAKING: No Guarantees There Won't Be Incidents With NATO in Light of Arms Supplies to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Says
Situation in Ukraine
On Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
situation in ukraine
ukraine
“The Ukraine conflict is likely to reverse gains in Russia and Eurasia, which recorded the largest improvement on the GTI in 2021,” the report produced by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) said.IEP founder and chairman Steve Killelea warned, however, that there is a risk that the global fight against terrorism could be “sidelined” by the attention drawn by the crisis in Ukraine.Last Thursday, Russia launched a special operation to "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation was targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.The move has elicited condemnation from Western leaders and the start of more sanctions against Russia.
12:34 GMT 02.03.2022 (Updated: 12:35 GMT 02.03.2022)
LONDON (Sputnik) – The ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine is likely to cause a rise in traditional and cyberterrorism, reversing previous improvements in the region, the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) 2022 published on Wednesday has warned.
“The Ukraine conflict is likely to reverse gains in Russia and Eurasia, which recorded the largest improvement on the GTI in 2021,” the report produced by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) said.
IEP founder and chairman Steve Killelea warned, however, that there is a risk that the global fight against terrorism could be “sidelined” by the attention drawn by the crisis in Ukraine.
Last Thursday, Russia launched a special operation to "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation was targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.
The move has elicited condemnation from Western leaders and the start of more sanctions against Russia.
