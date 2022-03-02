https://sputniknews.com/20220302/to-person-controlling-this-twitter-musk-contradicts-biden-says-tesla-invests-more-than-ford-gm-1093509476.html
'To Person Controlling This Twitter': Musk Contradicts Biden, Says Tesla Invests More Than Ford, GM
US President Joe Biden's claims that automakers like GM and Ford are creating thousands of jobs and making the largest investments in the country has once again miffed Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who took to social media on Wednesday to correct him.Biden tweeted that Ford is investing $11 billion to build electric vehicles — creating 11,000 jobs across the country.Moreover, the US president also alleged that GM is making the largest investment in its history —$7 billion to build electric vehicles, creating 4,000 jobs in Michigan.Musk, the CEO of the world's largest electric vehicle maker in the US, took a jibe at Biden and commented on his Twitter post, "Tesla has created over 50,000 US jobs building electric vehicles and is investing more than double GM + Ford combined. [fyi to person controlling this twitter]".Earlier this week, Biden met executives from General Motors (GM) and the Ford Motor Company at the White House and tweeted a video with GM CEO Mary Barra in which he said that automakers like "GM and Ford are building more electric vehicles here at home than ever before".Biden touted GM's recent $7 billion investment in Michigan to ramp up EV production to which Musk reacted and said that Biden was "treating the American public like fools".Musk, who also runs the space exploration company SpaceX, went on to tweet that "Biden is a damp (sock) puppet in human form" and hinted the name of the company that should have been mentioned, "starts with a T, ends with an A, ESL in the middle".
'To Person Controlling This Twitter': Musk Contradicts Biden, Says Tesla Invests More Than Ford, GM
Last year, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk hit out at US President Joe Biden for not inviting him to the clean car summit at the White House attended by his rivals General Motors (GM) and Ford. He took a dig at him, saying that the current administration was "maybe a little biased".
US President Joe Biden's claims that automakers like GM and Ford are creating thousands of jobs and making the largest investments in the country
has once again miffed Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who took to social media on Wednesday to correct him.
Biden tweeted that Ford is investing $11 billion to build electric vehicles — creating 11,000 jobs across the country.
Moreover, the US president also alleged that GM is making the largest investment in its history —$7 billion to build electric vehicles, creating 4,000 jobs in Michigan.
Musk, the CEO of the world's largest electric vehicle maker in the US, took a jibe at Biden
and commented on his Twitter post, "Tesla has created over 50,000 US jobs building electric vehicles and is investing more than double GM + Ford combined. [fyi to person controlling this twitter]".
Earlier this week, Biden met executives from General Motors (GM) and the Ford Motor Company at the White House and tweeted a video with GM CEO Mary Barra in which he said that automakers like "GM and Ford are building more electric vehicles here at home than ever before".
Biden touted GM's recent $7 billion investment in Michigan to ramp up EV production to which Musk reacted and said that Biden was "treating the American public like fools".
Musk, who also runs the space exploration company SpaceX, went on to tweet that "Biden is a damp (sock) puppet in human form" and hinted the name of the company that should have been mentioned, "starts with a T, ends with an A, ESL in the middle".