‘This is Painful Stuff’: Melinda Gates to Open Up About What Led to 2021 Divorce From Bill

In a recent interview with "CBS Mornings," Melinda French Gates, 56, shared her insight regarding her much talked about divorce from Microsoft co-founder Bill...

To the shock of many, one of the wealthiest - and apparently one of the most stable - couples in the world announced their divorce in May 2021. The philanthropists and co-founders of the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation announced their decision to split in a joint statement.Gates is now opening up about what led to her divorce from the Microsoft co-founder, and her experience after the slow-burning intimate calamity. The interview, with Gayle King on the “CBS Mornings” show, is set to air on Thursday, but a teaser of what’s to come is already being dissected.“I certainly believe in forgiveness, so I thought we had worked through some of that. It wasn’t one moment or one specific thing that happened. There just came a point in time where there was enough there that I realized it just wasn’t healthy, and I couldn’t trust what we had,” Gates said in reference to an affair her ex-husband had with a Microsoft employee in 2000.The affair became public knowledge once Bill Gates confirmed the assignation through a spokesperson for the company in 2019, leading to Microsoft’s board, aided by an outside law firm, conducting an investigation into the tryst.Bill Gates stepped down from Microsoft’s board in March 2020, but a spokesperson denies the investigation played a role in the former’s departure.The Microsoft co-founder reportedly has a net worth of $131.4 billion, making him currently the fourth richest man in the world. Of their divorce he stated in 2021 that it was the “most unusual and difficult year of my life,” noting that they had continued to work together as philanthropists.“I had a lot of tears for many days, I mean, days where I’m literally laying on the floor and the carpet is close to me,” Melinda Gates said of their public split, “and I’m literally thinking, ‘How can this be? How can I get up? How am I gonna move forward?’”“That’s part of the grieving process. You’re grieving a loss of something you thought you had and thought you had for your lifetime. I mean, this is painful stuff,” she said. Melinda Gates, in one striking article detailing the fallout from the split, is now said to be worth at least $11 billion.But the global advocate for women and girls is looking on the brighter side of things.

