https://sputniknews.com/20220302/scientist-claims-he-finally-discovered-real-purpose-of-iconic-stonehenge-1093525628.html

Scientist Claims He Finally Discovered Real Purpose of Iconic Stonehenge

Scientist Claims He Finally Discovered Real Purpose of Iconic Stonehenge

The stone circle monument built between 3000 and 1520 BC has for decades puzzled archaeologists. One of the biggest mysteries is Stonehenge’s purpose. Some researchers suggested that it was a religious site, others that it was meant to honour the predecessors.

2022-03-02T15:23+0000

2022-03-02T15:23+0000

2022-03-02T15:23+0000

science

tech

stonehenge

summer solstice

calendar

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/11/1083633145_194:0:2953:1552_1920x0_80_0_0_6e33220262ca6820f3bc45001dc05aab.jpg

Professor Timothy Darvill from Bournemouth University in the UK claims he has cracked the puzzle of Stonehenge and knows the meaning of the circle monument. Mr Darvill alleges it was built as a giant solar calendar that may link the United Kingdom to Ancient Egypt.Scientists knew that the monument was built in the direction of the sunrise of the summer solstice and the sunset of the winter solstice. Professor Darvill analysed the stones and then compared them to other stone calendars from this period.He came to the conclusion that the monument was a calendar "based on a tropical solar year of 365.25 days". Each of the 30 stones in the sarsen circle represents a day within a month, itself divided into three weeks each of 10 days, the researcher said.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

science, tech, stonehenge, summer solstice, calendar