Russophobia Motivates Corporate Media's Portrayal of Black Liberation

Russophobia Motivates Corporate Media’s Portrayal of Black Liberation

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Brianna Griffith, journalist with Liberation News podcast to discuss Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s attacks on transgender children by characterizing medical care for trans children as child abuse, what these characterizations can mean for the safety and security of transgender children whose parents provide gender-affirming care, Paxton and Abbott’s weaponization of children for their own political gain as they face scandals and contested primary elections, and how this situation fits into far-right attacks on LGBTQ people nationwide and the need for solidarity to fight back against these attacks.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Zoe Pepper-Cunningham, a journalist with People’s Dispatch to discuss the recent Belmarsh Tribunal in New York highlighting US war crimes and its persecution of journalist Julian Assange, the extreme cruelty and repression of Assange by the United Kingdom at the behest of the US for the crime of revealing its war crimes, the importance of alternative media and whistleblowers in breaking through propaganda, and the class aspect of war in both the destruction it rains on working and poor people abroad and the cruelty it also wages domestically.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, the editor of TechforthePeople.org, co-host of the ReBoot podcast to discuss censorship from big tech companies like Meta and Twitter toeing Washington’s line on Ukraine and censoring Russian media platforms, the double standard employed to justify this censorship as the Washington-NATO line continues to be spread by the mainstream media, and Amazon’s introduction of surveillance into Whole Foods grocery stores and the concerning implications it has for privacy and labor.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Eugene Puryear, host of the Punch Out podcast on Breakthrough News and author of the book Shackled and Chained: Mass Incarceration in Capitalist America to discuss the misleading picture painted by some political commentators casting Black people as “more conservative” based solely on voting trends and ignoring millions of Black people who don’t vote, the casting of Black liberation movements as Russian disinformation and the insult that this implies against Black agency and intelligence, and the double standard employed to criticize Russia while ignoring the destruction the US has waged domestically and internationally.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

