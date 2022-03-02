https://sputniknews.com/20220302/russian-direct-investment-fund-hopes-for-success-in-talks-between-russia-ukraine-1093525223.html

Russian Direct Investment Fund Hopes for Success in Talks Between Russia, Ukraine

Russian Direct Investment Fund Hopes for Success in Talks Between Russia, Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Wednesday wished for successful talks between Russia and Ukraine. 02.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-02T14:38+0000

2022-03-02T14:38+0000

2022-03-02T14:38+0000

russian direct investment fund (rdif)

ukraine

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0b/1080132485_0:0:3319:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_7a4d84397a9595f97dd5569e0861ef55.jpg

"RDIF supports restoration of peace and hopes negotiations between representatives of Russia and Ukraine are successful. RDIF and its international partners believe that only diplomacy can end this conflict and save human lives," the fund said in a statement ahead of the second round of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev.The RDIF also noted its efforts to improve people's quality of life, citing its contribution to the protection of "millions of people in over 70 countries through its humanitarian mission to fight coronavirus infection."Earlier in the day, the EU imposed a ban on participation in projects co-financed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) over Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. Prior to that, the UK imposed sanctions against RDIF and its CEO Kirill Dmitriev.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russian direct investment fund (rdif), ukraine, russia