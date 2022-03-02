https://sputniknews.com/20220302/russian-armed-forces-units-took-full-control-of-regional-centre-of-kherson---mod-1093509851.html

Russian Armed Forces' Units Take Full Control of Regional Centre of Kherson - MoD

On 24 February, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine to demilitarise and "de-Nazify" the country. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special... 02.03.2022, Sputnik International

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that Russian military units have taken full control of the Ukrainian regional centre of Kherson.Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that Kherson's infrastructure, support facilities, and urban transport are operating on a daily basis.He also said that forces from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) are continuing their successful offensive on the Ukrainian Army.According to him, DPR forces have also expanded their offensive zone, establishing control over the settlements of Kalinovka, Lebedinskoye, Pionerskoye, Nikolayevka, and Osipenko. "Since the start of the operation, DPR forces have advanced by 58 kilometres", the Russian Defence Ministry spokesman pointed out.He added that the Russian military is now taking control of the settlements of Tokmak and Vasilyevka, where Ukrainian Army servicemen earlier gave up resistance and voluntarily laid down their arms.On Thursday, Russia began a special operation to demilitarise and "de-Nazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics in countering intensifying attacks by the Ukrainian Army.Russia's Defence Ministry has repeatedly stressed that its forces have not launched any strikes on Ukrainian cities, only targeting the country's military infrastructure with high-precision weapons.

