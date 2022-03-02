https://sputniknews.com/20220302/russian-ambassador-to-london-says-severing-relations-with-uk-is-possible-1093517550.html

Russian Ambassador to London Says Severing Relations With UK Is Possible

Relations between Russia and the UK, which have already been at a low point due to London's actions over the past eight years, deteriorated even further last... 02.03.2022, Sputnik International

Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin has not ruled out the possibility of Moscow severing diplomatic ties with London over its decision to impose sanctions on Russia over the operation in Ukraine to protect the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR).Kelin noted that if no solution is presented to resolve the issue of the embassy's funding, impeded by the sanctions, the Kremlin might take steps against the British Embassy in Moscow. For now, Russian diplomatic facilities continue to operate, the ambassador added.

