Russian Ambassador to London Says Severing Relations With UK Is Possible

Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin has not ruled out the possibility of Moscow severing diplomatic ties with London over its decision to impose sanctions on Russia over the operation in Ukraine to protect the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR).Kelin noted that if no solution is presented to resolve the issue of the embassy's funding, impeded by the sanctions, the Kremlin might take steps against the British Embassy in Moscow. For now, Russian diplomatic facilities continue to operate, the ambassador added.
11:11 GMT 02.03.2022 (Updated: 11:31 GMT 02.03.2022)
Relations between Russia and the UK, which have already been at a low point due to London's actions over the past eight years, deteriorated even further last month after the country slapped Moscow with a new round of harsh economic sanctions over the special operation in Ukraine. The sanctions affected the Russian central bank and banking industry.
Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin has not ruled out the possibility of Moscow severing diplomatic ties with London over its decision to impose sanctions on Russia over the operation in Ukraine to protect the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR).
Kelin noted that if no solution is presented to resolve the issue of the embassy's funding, impeded by the sanctions, the Kremlin might take steps against the British Embassy in Moscow. For now, Russian diplomatic facilities continue to operate, the ambassador added.
"We are working as usual, we are not cancelling anything, consular services are being provided", Kelin said.