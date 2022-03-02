https://sputniknews.com/20220302/rossiya-segodnya-says-meta-has-disabled-all-its-resources-apps-1093518828.html

Rossiya Segodnya Says Meta Has Disabled All Its Resources' Apps

2022-03-02

The Rossiya Segodnya media group, which includes the Sputnik news agency, has said that Google News and Google Discover have restricted access to the group's... 02.03.2022, Sputnik International

Rossiya Segodnya announced on Wednesday that Meta, the US tech company formerly known as Facebook, has disabled all its resources' apps.

