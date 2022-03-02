International
BREAKING: Rossiya Segodnya Says Meta Has Disabled All Its Resources' Apps
The Rossiya Segodnya media group, which includes the Sputnik news agency, has said that Google News and Google Discover have restricted access to the group's resources online, dubbing the move a case of "censorship".
2022-03-02T11:29+0000
2022-03-02T11:34+0000
russia, meta

11:29 GMT 02.03.2022 (Updated: 11:34 GMT 02.03.2022)
The Rossiya Segodnya media group, which includes the Sputnik news agency, has said that Google News and Google Discover have restricted access to the group's resources online, dubbing the move a case of "censorship".
Rossiya Segodnya announced on Wednesday that Meta, the US tech company formerly known as Facebook, has disabled all its resources' apps.
