Roscosmos: OneWeb System to Be Non-Functional Without New Satellites Launched

No Guarantees There Won't Be Incidents With NATO in Light of Arms Supplies to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Without adding new communication satellites to the OneWeb constellation, the system will not work, Russia's state-owned space corporation... 02.03.2022
"There are no other means of launching the OneWeb orbital constellation in the near future, and without replenishment of the constellation, the full functioning of the system is impossible. At the same time, the Russian side is ready to fulfill its obligations if the foreign customer provides appropriate legal guarantees," Roscosmos said in a statement.Earlier on Wednesday, Roscosmos urged OneWeb to provide a guarantee of non-use of its satellites for military purposes and to remove the British government from the company's shareholders before the evening of March 4 or the launch of the Soyuz-2.1b rocket with new OneWeb satellites will be halted.
roscosmos, satellites

12:57 GMT 02.03.2022 (Updated: 12:58 GMT 02.03.2022)
© AFP 2022 / IVAN TIMThis handout photograph taken and released on December 27, 2021 by the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos shows a Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage and satellites of British firm OneWeb blasting off from a launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome.
This handout photograph taken and released on December 27, 2021 by the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos shows a Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage and satellites of British firm OneWeb blasting off from a launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.03.2022
© AFP 2022 / IVAN TIM
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Without adding new communication satellites to the OneWeb constellation, the system will not work, Russia's state-owned space corporation Roscosmos said on Wednesday.
"There are no other means of launching the OneWeb orbital constellation in the near future, and without replenishment of the constellation, the full functioning of the system is impossible. At the same time, the Russian side is ready to fulfill its obligations if the foreign customer provides appropriate legal guarantees," Roscosmos said in a statement.
Earlier on Wednesday, Roscosmos urged OneWeb to provide a guarantee of non-use of its satellites for military purposes and to remove the British government from the company's shareholders before the evening of March 4 or the launch of the Soyuz-2.1b rocket with new OneWeb satellites will be halted.
