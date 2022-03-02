https://sputniknews.com/20220302/roscosmos-oneweb-system-to-be-non-functional-without-new-satellites-launched-1093522219.html
12:57 GMT 02.03.2022 (Updated: 12:58 GMT 02.03.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Without adding new communication satellites to the OneWeb constellation, the system will not work, Russia's state-owned space corporation Roscosmos said on Wednesday.
"There are no other means of launching the OneWeb orbital constellation in the near future, and without replenishment of the constellation, the full functioning of the system is impossible. At the same time, the Russian side is ready to fulfill its obligations if the foreign customer provides appropriate legal guarantees," Roscosmos said in a statement.
Earlier on Wednesday, Roscosmos urged OneWeb to provide a guarantee of non-use of its satellites for military purposes and to remove the British government from the company's shareholders before the evening of March 4 or the launch of the Soyuz-2.1b rocket with new OneWeb satellites will be halted.