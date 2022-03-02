https://sputniknews.com/20220302/rally-in-support-of-russias-op-in-ukraine-reflects-public-sentiment-in-lebanon-ambassador-says-1093526736.html
Rally in Support of Russia's Op in Ukraine Reflects Public Sentiment in Lebanon, Ambassador Says
Rally in Support of Russia's Op in Ukraine Reflects Public Sentiment in Lebanon, Ambassador Says
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - A rally in support of Russia and its military operation in Ukraine organised by the Lebanese in Beirut reflects popular sentiment on the... 02.03.2022, Sputnik International
Earlier in the day, Beirut saw a demonstration by the Lebanese and Russians living in Lebanon in front of the Russian embassy in support of the country and its endeavours to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine.Russia has always shown its support to the Lebanese people and provided assistance, and those who participated in the rally proved that the Lebanese remember and are grateful for it, the ambassador added.Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine last Thursday in response to calls from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation was targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and that the civilian population was not in danger.After that, the UK, the US, and European Union introduced sanctions targeting major Russian banks and high-ranking officials, including President Vladimir Putin, and closed their airspace to Russian aircraft. The sanctions have been joined by various countries across the world, which imposed targeted financial sanctions and travel bans against Russia's most influential political and military officials.
Rally in Support of Russia's Op in Ukraine Reflects Public Sentiment in Lebanon, Ambassador Says
15:49 GMT 02.03.2022 (Updated: 15:53 GMT 02.03.2022)
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - A rally in support of Russia and its military operation in Ukraine organised by the Lebanese in Beirut reflects popular sentiment on the matter, Russian Ambassador to Beirut Alexander Rudakov said.
Earlier in the day, Beirut saw a demonstration by the Lebanese and Russians living in Lebanon in front of the Russian embassy in support of the country and its endeavours to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine.
"We are grateful to Russian and Lebanese citizens for their solidarity with Russia during these trying times. At a time when we want to defend ourselves and our compatriots, half of the world has practically taken up arms against us. So, the position of Lebanese people is extremely appreciated and important," Rudakov said.
Russia has always shown its support to the Lebanese people and provided assistance, and those who participated in the rally proved that the Lebanese remember and are grateful for it, the ambassador added.
Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine last Thursday in response to calls from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation was targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and that the civilian population was not in danger.
After that, the UK, the US, and European Union introduced sanctions targeting major Russian banks and high-ranking officials, including President Vladimir Putin, and closed their airspace to Russian aircraft. The sanctions have been joined by various countries across the world, which imposed targeted financial sanctions and travel bans against Russia's most influential political and military officials.