https://sputniknews.com/20220302/prince-harry-meghan-markle-may-return-to-uk-as-part-time-royals-after-prince-charles-takes-throne-1093507055.html
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle May Return to UK as 'Part-Time Royals' After Prince Charles Takes Throne
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle May Return to UK as 'Part-Time Royals' After Prince Charles Takes Throne
In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who currently reside in Santa Barbara, California, announced their decision to step down from senior roles in the... 02.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-02T05:54+0000
2022-03-02T05:54+0000
2022-03-02T05:54+0000
uk
us
prince harry
meghan markle
queen elizabeth ii
comeback
role
uk royal family
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/08/1083098010_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_276e73d203c3ed79a5db670429c995de.jpg
Royal author Tom Quinn has claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may return to the UK from the US as "part-time royals" after Prince Charles ascends to the throne.Speaking to the podcast To Di For Daily, Quinn quoted an unnamed insider as saying that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "believe that when the elder royals die – in other words, [Queen] Elizabeth [II] – they may well be able when Charles is King, be able to come back and be the part-time royals that they really wanted to be".He added that he does not think Harry and Meghan "really want to spend their whole time in the States and not be part of the Royal Family, they just don't want to do it all the time".Quinn also argued that the Duke of Sussex wants to "find a role" in the Royal Family, not to destroy it.The Sussexes left the UK in March 2020 to relocate to the United States, where they decided to start a "simple life" in a posh mansion with their son Archie, who was joined by his sister Lilibet "Lili" Diana in June 2021. The move outraged Britons, with critics accusing the couple of greed and of abandoning the family.March 2021 saw the two's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they revealed details about their relationship with the Royal Family, accusing them of racism, among other things.Meghan opened up about having suicidal thoughts during her pregnancy after bullying from the media and amid the pressure of dealing with life as a royal. Harry, in turn, claimed that his father, Prince Charles, had at one point stopped taking his calls, and alleged that he had been "trapped" in the system "like the rest" of his family.The couple also claimed that there was a discussion about the colour of their firstborn's skin within the Royal Family.Buckingham Palace responded by expressing concern over "the issues raised, particularly that of race", which "are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately". The Palace assured that Harry, Meghan, and Archie "will always be much-loved family members".
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/08/1083098010_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5c414d518a18adf9183011c150332267.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
uk, us, prince harry, meghan markle, queen elizabeth ii, comeback, role, uk royal family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle May Return to UK as 'Part-Time Royals' After Prince Charles Takes Throne
Subscribe
In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who currently reside in Santa Barbara, California, announced their decision to step down from senior roles in the Royal Family and move to North America in order to become financially independent.
Royal author Tom Quinn has claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
may return to the UK from the US as "part-time royals" after Prince Charles ascends to the throne.
Speaking to the podcast To Di For Daily, Quinn quoted an unnamed insider as saying that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "believe that when the elder royals die – in other words, [Queen] Elizabeth [II] – they may well be able when Charles is King, be able to come back and be the part-time royals that they really wanted to be".
"So that they would be six months [as] working royals and six months in the States or wherever doing their own thing. That was something that Queen Elizabeth absolutely said couldn't happen, but I think Meghan and Harry are hoping that Charles, Harry's father after all, will be more of a moderniser and will say to them, 'okay, if you want to be part-time royals, that's fine'", the royal author said.
He added that he does not think Harry and Meghan "really want to spend their whole time in the States and not be part of the Royal Family, they just don't want to do it all the time".
Quinn also argued that the Duke of Sussex wants to "find a role" in the Royal Family, not to destroy it.
"He [Harry] doesn't really have a role in the Royal Family because he's the spare rather than the heir, but there's still lots of hospitals to open, meetings to go to, charities to support. He could have had that limited role, but in California what can he do? So, I think really rather than damage the Royal Family I think he's just madly in love with Meghan and wants to make her happy", Quinn stated.
The Sussexes left the UK in March 2020 to relocate to the United States, where they decided to start a "simple life" in a posh mansion with their son Archie, who was joined by his sister Lilibet "Lili" Diana in June 2021. The move outraged Britons, with critics accusing the couple of greed and of abandoning the family.
March 2021 saw the two's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey
, in which they revealed details about their relationship with the Royal Family, accusing them of racism, among other things.
Meghan opened up about having suicidal thoughts during her pregnancy after bullying from the media and amid the pressure of dealing with life as a royal. Harry, in turn, claimed that his father, Prince Charles, had at one point stopped taking his calls, and alleged that he had been "trapped" in the system "like the rest" of his family.
The couple also claimed that there was a discussion about the colour of their firstborn's skin within the Royal Family.
Buckingham Palace responded by expressing concern over "the issues raised, particularly that of race", which "are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately". The Palace assured that Harry, Meghan, and Archie "will always be much-loved family members".