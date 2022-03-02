https://sputniknews.com/20220302/prince-harry-meghan-markle-may-return-to-uk-as-part-time-royals-after-prince-charles-takes-throne-1093507055.html

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle May Return to UK as 'Part-Time Royals' After Prince Charles Takes Throne

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle May Return to UK as 'Part-Time Royals' After Prince Charles Takes Throne

In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who currently reside in Santa Barbara, California, announced their decision to step down from senior roles in the... 02.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-02T05:54+0000

2022-03-02T05:54+0000

2022-03-02T05:54+0000

uk

us

prince harry

meghan markle

queen elizabeth ii

comeback

role

uk royal family

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/08/1083098010_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_276e73d203c3ed79a5db670429c995de.jpg

Royal author Tom Quinn has claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may return to the UK from the US as "part-time royals" after Prince Charles ascends to the throne.Speaking to the podcast To Di For Daily, Quinn quoted an unnamed insider as saying that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "believe that when the elder royals die – in other words, [Queen] Elizabeth [II] – they may well be able when Charles is King, be able to come back and be the part-time royals that they really wanted to be".He added that he does not think Harry and Meghan "really want to spend their whole time in the States and not be part of the Royal Family, they just don't want to do it all the time".Quinn also argued that the Duke of Sussex wants to "find a role" in the Royal Family, not to destroy it.The Sussexes left the UK in March 2020 to relocate to the United States, where they decided to start a "simple life" in a posh mansion with their son Archie, who was joined by his sister Lilibet "Lili" Diana in June 2021. The move outraged Britons, with critics accusing the couple of greed and of abandoning the family.March 2021 saw the two's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they revealed details about their relationship with the Royal Family, accusing them of racism, among other things.Meghan opened up about having suicidal thoughts during her pregnancy after bullying from the media and amid the pressure of dealing with life as a royal. Harry, in turn, claimed that his father, Prince Charles, had at one point stopped taking his calls, and alleged that he had been "trapped" in the system "like the rest" of his family.The couple also claimed that there was a discussion about the colour of their firstborn's skin within the Royal Family.Buckingham Palace responded by expressing concern over "the issues raised, particularly that of race", which "are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately". The Palace assured that Harry, Meghan, and Archie "will always be much-loved family members".

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

uk, us, prince harry, meghan markle, queen elizabeth ii, comeback, role, uk royal family