International
LIVE: Geneva Holds 49th UN Human Rights Council Session Amid Russia's Op in Ukraine
https://sputniknews.com/20220302/no-st-rihanna-gives-befitting-reply-after-being-told-she-was-late-to-dior-fashion-show-1093522669.html
'No S**t': Rihanna Gives Befitting Reply After Being Told She Was 'Late' to Dior Fashion Show
'No S**t': Rihanna Gives Befitting Reply After Being Told She Was 'Late' to Dior Fashion Show
On 1 March 2022, pop icon Rihanna attended the Dior Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. 02.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-02T13:45+0000
2022-03-02T13:47+0000
society
rihanna
pop singer
singer
paris fashion week
dior
paris
red carpet
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/02/1093523739_0:143:1898:1211_1920x0_80_0_0_dc030c6e2fe278bbdc1c005afb58163f.jpg
Pop singer Rihanna on Tuesday made many heads turn not just for acing the fashion game by flaunting her baby bump in a sheer black lingerie dress at Paris Fashion Week. She also gave a savage reply to a person who called her out for coming late as she walked the red carpet.In a video that is making the rounds on the internet, Rihanna can be seen walking down the red carpet when suddenly someone from the crowd interrupted her by repeatedly shouting and saying "You're late".Surrounded by paps and security, Rihanna turns to the heckler and without batting an eyelash, she says "no s**t" after which she continues to walk the red carpet. Rihanna and her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky are soon going to be parents and are planning to get married after their child is born. The couple started dating in November 2020.With over five million views and 1,616 comments, Twitter has exploded with reactions from netizens as the video spreads like wildfire.While one Twitter user praised her poise and energy, saying "she is literally a queen", another commented, "baby, the event started when she got there".Several others sparked a meme fest and said, "Me whenever the hater coworker sees me walking in late with iced coffee".
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/02/1093523739_0:0:1898:1424_1920x0_80_0_0_1792e95b418df4a550a7627e38d681e0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, rihanna, pop singer, singer, paris fashion week, dior, paris, red carpet

'No S**t': Rihanna Gives Befitting Reply After Being Told She Was 'Late' to Dior Fashion Show

13:45 GMT 02.03.2022 (Updated: 13:47 GMT 02.03.2022)
© REUTERS / CLOTAIRE ACHISinger Rihanna, who is pregnant, leaves after the Dior Fall-Winter 2022/2023 Women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, March 1, 2022
Singer Rihanna, who is pregnant, leaves after the Dior Fall-Winter 2022/2023 Women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, March 1, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.03.2022
© REUTERS / CLOTAIRE ACHI
SubscribeGoogle news
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
On 1 March 2022, pop icon Rihanna attended the Dior Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.
Pop singer Rihanna on Tuesday made many heads turn not just for acing the fashion game by flaunting her baby bump in a sheer black lingerie dress at Paris Fashion Week. She also gave a savage reply to a person who called her out for coming late as she walked the red carpet.
In a video that is making the rounds on the internet, Rihanna can be seen walking down the red carpet when suddenly someone from the crowd interrupted her by repeatedly shouting and saying "You're late".
Surrounded by paps and security, Rihanna turns to the heckler and without batting an eyelash, she says "no s**t" after which she continues to walk the red carpet.
Rihanna and her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky are soon going to be parents and are planning to get married after their child is born. The couple started dating in November 2020.
With over five million views and 1,616 comments, Twitter has exploded with reactions from netizens as the video spreads like wildfire.
While one Twitter user praised her poise and energy, saying "she is literally a queen", another commented, "baby, the event started when she got there".
Several others sparked a meme fest and said, "Me whenever the hater coworker sees me walking in late with iced coffee".
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала