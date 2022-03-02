https://sputniknews.com/20220302/no-st-rihanna-gives-befitting-reply-after-being-told-she-was-late-to-dior-fashion-show-1093522669.html

'No S**t': Rihanna Gives Befitting Reply After Being Told She Was 'Late' to Dior Fashion Show

'No S**t': Rihanna Gives Befitting Reply After Being Told She Was 'Late' to Dior Fashion Show

On 1 March 2022, pop icon Rihanna attended the Dior Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. 02.03.2022, Sputnik International

Pop singer Rihanna on Tuesday made many heads turn not just for acing the fashion game by flaunting her baby bump in a sheer black lingerie dress at Paris Fashion Week. She also gave a savage reply to a person who called her out for coming late as she walked the red carpet.In a video that is making the rounds on the internet, Rihanna can be seen walking down the red carpet when suddenly someone from the crowd interrupted her by repeatedly shouting and saying "You're late".Surrounded by paps and security, Rihanna turns to the heckler and without batting an eyelash, she says "no s**t" after which she continues to walk the red carpet. Rihanna and her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky are soon going to be parents and are planning to get married after their child is born. The couple started dating in November 2020.With over five million views and 1,616 comments, Twitter has exploded with reactions from netizens as the video spreads like wildfire.While one Twitter user praised her poise and energy, saying "she is literally a queen", another commented, "baby, the event started when she got there".Several others sparked a meme fest and said, "Me whenever the hater coworker sees me walking in late with iced coffee".

