'No S**t': Rihanna Gives Befitting Reply After Being Told She Was 'Late' to Dior Fashion Show
13:45 GMT 02.03.2022 (Updated: 13:47 GMT 02.03.2022)
© REUTERS / CLOTAIRE ACHISinger Rihanna, who is pregnant, leaves after the Dior Fall-Winter 2022/2023 Women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, March 1, 2022
On 1 March 2022, pop icon Rihanna attended the Dior Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.
Pop singer Rihanna on Tuesday made many heads turn not just for acing the fashion game by flaunting her baby bump in a sheer black lingerie dress at Paris Fashion Week. She also gave a savage reply to a person who called her out for coming late as she walked the red carpet.
In a video that is making the rounds on the internet, Rihanna can be seen walking down the red carpet when suddenly someone from the crowd interrupted her by repeatedly shouting and saying "You're late".
Surrounded by paps and security, Rihanna turns to the heckler and without batting an eyelash, she says "no s**t" after which she continues to walk the red carpet.
Rihanna and her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky are soon going to be parents and are planning to get married after their child is born. The couple started dating in November 2020.
The lady said you’re late and Rih said No shit 😂😂😂😂— christelle. (@fentibetter) March 1, 2022
With over five million views and 1,616 comments, Twitter has exploded with reactions from netizens as the video spreads like wildfire.
While one Twitter user praised her poise and energy, saying "she is literally a queen", another commented, "baby, the event started when she got there".
Several others sparked a meme fest and said, "Me whenever the hater coworker sees me walking in late with iced coffee".
The way Rihanna said "no shit" with the eye roll!! QUEEN!! Lol be glad she showed up and heavily preggo! https://t.co/ImSXhBgjtk— Who the Hell know anymore!! (@Vminkookwhore) March 1, 2022
Queen behavior. Even the pace of her walk screams regal. https://t.co/Fkp6O02xAD— Black A'Marlin 🐟 (@CaribbeanBuoy) March 1, 2022
Me when I arrive late to work and my manager says “you’re late”: https://t.co/188JZikofA— addie (@addiecoco_) March 2, 2022