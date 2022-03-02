International
No Guarantees There Won't Be Incidents With NATO in Light of Arms Supplies to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Says
Mysterious Explosion 'Turns Night to Day' in UK, Netizens Say Aliens Invading Earth - Video
Mysterious Explosion 'Turns Night to Day' in UK, Netizens Say Aliens Invading Earth - Video
An investigation by British Transport Police revealed that the bizarre explosion was caused by a group of children. 02.03.2022, Sputnik International
A mysterious explosion in UK's Southampton left residents and netizens shocked as it filled the night sky with spectacular bright flashes of light.In the now-viral video recorded at St Denys railway station, loud bangs can be heard accompanied by bright flashes of light, and a cloud of smoke bathes the sky in hues of blue and orange.One of the residents said: "The blast was so bright it looked like daytime," and another jokingly remarked that: "Aliens had invaded Earth." After an investigation, the transport police department said the explosion was caused by a group of children who chucked a scooter onto the railway tracks which prompted an electrical fault, leading to a big explosion.The police recovered the scooter from the tracks with the help of a fire and rescue team and after a small disruption while the track was under repair, trains started running smoothly again.
Mysterious Explosion 'Turns Night to Day' in UK, Netizens Say Aliens Invading Earth - Video

11:57 GMT 02.03.2022
Sangeeta Yadav
An investigation by British Transport Police revealed that the bizarre explosion was caused by a group of children.
A mysterious explosion in UK's Southampton left residents and netizens shocked as it filled the night sky with spectacular bright flashes of light.
In the now-viral video recorded at St Denys railway station, loud bangs can be heard accompanied by bright flashes of light, and a cloud of smoke bathes the sky in hues of blue and orange.
One of the residents said: "The blast was so bright it looked like daytime," and another jokingly remarked that: "Aliens had invaded Earth."
After an investigation, the transport police department said the explosion was caused by a group of children who chucked a scooter onto the railway tracks which prompted an electrical fault, leading to a big explosion.
The police recovered the scooter from the tracks with the help of a fire and rescue team and after a small disruption while the track was under repair, trains started running smoothly again.
