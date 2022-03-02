https://sputniknews.com/20220302/mysterious-explosion-turns-night-to-day-in-uk-netizens-say-aliens-invading-earth---video-1093514691.html

Mysterious Explosion 'Turns Night to Day' in UK, Netizens Say Aliens Invading Earth - Video

Mysterious Explosion 'Turns Night to Day' in UK, Netizens Say Aliens Invading Earth - Video

An investigation by British Transport Police revealed that the bizarre explosion was caused by a group of children. 02.03.2022, Sputnik International

A mysterious explosion in UK's Southampton left residents and netizens shocked as it filled the night sky with spectacular bright flashes of light.In the now-viral video recorded at St Denys railway station, loud bangs can be heard accompanied by bright flashes of light, and a cloud of smoke bathes the sky in hues of blue and orange.One of the residents said: "The blast was so bright it looked like daytime," and another jokingly remarked that: "Aliens had invaded Earth." After an investigation, the transport police department said the explosion was caused by a group of children who chucked a scooter onto the railway tracks which prompted an electrical fault, leading to a big explosion.The police recovered the scooter from the tracks with the help of a fire and rescue team and after a small disruption while the track was under repair, trains started running smoothly again.

