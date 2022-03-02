https://sputniknews.com/20220302/mfa-washington-refusal-to-negotiate-leaves-moscow-no-option-but-to-expel-us-ambassador-from-russia-1093529863.html

MFA: Washington's Refusal to Negotiate Leaves Moscow No Option But to Expel US Diplomat From Russia

Earlier on Tuesday, the spokesperson for the United Nations secretary-general said that the United States has expelled a Russian diplomat from the UN... 02.03.2022, Sputnik International

The US' reluctance to negotiate leaves Russia no choice but to expel an American diplomat from Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced Wednesday.Moscow also urged Washington to be "reasonable" and refrain from futher escalation after the expulsion of a Russian employee from the UN Secretariat.Russia's response to the expulsion of its diplomat will affect the US quota for its diplomatic presence in Moscow, the ministry noted.Earlier, the United States has decided to expel a Russian employee working at the UN Secretariat in New York.“I can confirm that the US mission to the United Nations informed the Secretariat on 28 February ... of its decision to take action under Section 13 (b) of the UN-US Headquarters Agreement with respect to a staff member in the Secretariat,” Dujarric said when asked to confirm reports of the expulsion of a Russian staffer.“We regret that we find ourselves in this situation but are engaging with the host country [US],” he added.Dujarric declined to disclose the name and a position of the affected employee in deference to the privacy of the individual and the “sensitivity of the matter.”The spokesman said the staff member was scheduled to end his assignment with the United Nations on March 14.On Monday, the United States decided to expel another 12 Russian diplomats from the Permanent Mission to the United Nations for allegedly “engaging in espionage.”Commenting on situation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday that Moscow will respond to the US expulsion of 12 diplomats from the Russian permanent mission to the UN, the measures will not necessarily be symmetrical."As for the expulsion of Russian diplomats, it will not remain without a proper reaction and an answer – not necessarily symmetrical. We advise responsible persons in Washington to think about the consequences of their destructive line," Zakharova said in a statement.Moscow considers the expulsion of diplomats from the Russian permanent mission to the UN as a step to escalate Russian-US relations, the statement says.

