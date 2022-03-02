https://sputniknews.com/20220302/lavrov-moscow-ready-for-2nd-round-of-talks-with-kiev-but-ukraine-playing-for-time-at-behest-of-us-1093514246.html
Third World War Would Be Nuclear and Disastrous, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Says
Third World War Would Be Nuclear and Disastrous, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Says
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that a Third World War would be nuclear and disastrous. 02.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-02T09:54+0000
2022-03-02T09:54+0000
2022-03-02T10:03+0000
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that a Third World War would be nuclear and disastrous.Touching upon the situation in Ukraine in an interview with Al Jazeera, he said that Moscow is preparing for the second round of talks with Kiev, but that the Ukrainian side is dragging its feet at the behest of Washington.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia
Third World War Would Be Nuclear and Disastrous, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Says
09:54 GMT 02.03.2022 (Updated: 10:03 GMT 02.03.2022) Subscribe
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that a Third World War would be nuclear and disastrous.
Touching upon the situation in Ukraine in an interview with Al Jazeera, he said that Moscow is preparing for the second round of talks with Kiev, but that the Ukrainian side is dragging its feet at the behest of Washington.