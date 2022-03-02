International
BREAKING: Third World War Would be Nuclear and Disastrous, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Says
Third World War Would Be Nuclear and Disastrous, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Says
Third World War Would Be Nuclear and Disastrous, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Says
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that a Third World War would be nuclear and disastrous. 02.03.2022, Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that a Third World War would be nuclear and disastrous.Touching upon the situation in Ukraine in an interview with Al Jazeera, he said that Moscow is preparing for the second round of talks with Kiev, but that the Ukrainian side is dragging its feet at the behest of Washington.
09:54 GMT 02.03.2022
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that a Third World War would be nuclear and disastrous.
Touching upon the situation in Ukraine in an interview with Al Jazeera, he said that Moscow is preparing for the second round of talks with Kiev, but that the Ukrainian side is dragging its feet at the behest of Washington.
