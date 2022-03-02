https://sputniknews.com/20220302/kremlin-on-whether-nord-stream-2-is-dead-infrastructure-ready-to-operate-1093514525.html

Kremlin on Whether Nord Stream 2 Is 'Dead': Infrastructure Ready to Operate

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The infrastructure of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is ready to operate, it will not disappear, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. 02.03.2022, Sputnik International

On Monday, Anglo-Dutch petroleum giant Shell has decided to withdraw from joint ventures with Russian gas giant Gazprom, including the termination of its participation in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, amid the Russian special operation in Ukraine. On Tuesday, Austrian energy company OMV Group said it will review the involvement in the Nord Stream 2 project.Current hysteria makes it impossible to launch the pipeline, it is difficult to make forecasts now, the spokesman said but expressed hope that over time, a sober assessment of the situation will replace the hysteria.The Nord Stream 2 is a 1,200-km pipeline project under the Baltic Sea. It was completed last September and is designed to double the flow of Russian gas directly to Germany. The new 55 billion cubic meters-per-year capacity pipeline was expected to double the original Nord Stream capacity to a total of 110 bcm.

