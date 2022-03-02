https://sputniknews.com/20220302/kremlin-offers-to-help-yad-vashem-officials-willing-to-visit-mass-graves-sites-in-donbass-1093517098.html

Kremlin Offers to Help Yad Vashem Officials Willing to Visit Mass Graves Sites in Donbass

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded on Wednesday to the Yad Vashem centre's criticism of Russia's special operation in Ukraine... 02.03.2022, Sputnik International

Last week, the Jerusalem-based Holocaust remembrance centre issued a statement condemning the operation as well as the alleged "propagandist discourse" regarding "completely inaccurate comparisons with Nazi ideology and actions."Last Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. According to President Putin, the operation is aimed at "demilitarising and de-Nazifying" Ukraine. The decision to start the operation came following a breakdown of negotiations and continued Ukrainian artillery and mortar attacks on the Donbass republics.

