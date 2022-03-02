International
BREAKING: Rossiya Segodnya Says Meta Has Disabled All Its Resources' Apps
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220302/kremlin-offers-to-help-yad-vashem-officials-willing-to-visit-mass-graves-sites-in-donbass-1093517098.html
Kremlin Offers to Help Yad Vashem Officials Willing to Visit Mass Graves Sites in Donbass
Kremlin Offers to Help Yad Vashem Officials Willing to Visit Mass Graves Sites in Donbass
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded on Wednesday to the Yad Vashem centre's criticism of Russia's special operation in Ukraine... 02.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-02T11:03+0000
2022-03-02T11:03+0000
situation in ukraine
kremlin
ukraine
yad vashem holocaust memorial
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102095/55/1020955517_0:265:3298:2120_1920x0_80_0_0_448107b03af58c3ed270a601eb4d7b3c.jpg
Last week, the Jerusalem-based Holocaust remembrance centre issued a statement condemning the operation as well as the alleged "propagandist discourse" regarding "completely inaccurate comparisons with Nazi ideology and actions."Last Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. According to President Putin, the operation is aimed at "demilitarising and de-Nazifying" Ukraine. The decision to start the operation came following a breakdown of negotiations and continued Ukrainian artillery and mortar attacks on the Donbass republics.
kremlin
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102095/55/1020955517_191:0:3108:2188_1920x0_80_0_0_fa1965c88d17d69196ace211bd4a9b0a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kremlin, ukraine, yad vashem holocaust memorial, donbass

Kremlin Offers to Help Yad Vashem Officials Willing to Visit Mass Graves Sites in Donbass

11:03 GMT 02.03.2022
© REUTERS / Baz RatnerVisitors stand in Yad Vashem's Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem
Visitors stand in Yad Vashem's Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.03.2022
© REUTERS / Baz Ratner
SubscribeGoogle news
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded on Wednesday to the Yad Vashem centre's criticism of Russia's special operation in Ukraine, advising its members to visit the Donbass region and see the evidence of the atrocities by themselves.
Last week, the Jerusalem-based Holocaust remembrance centre issued a statement condemning the operation as well as the alleged "propagandist discourse" regarding "completely inaccurate comparisons with Nazi ideology and actions."
"We can talk with officials from LPR and DPR [the Lugansk and Donestk people's republics] and I am sure that after this is all over, they will gladly invite Yad Vashem officials and show them mass graves," Peskov told reporters, adding that Yad Vashem is a wonderful memorial centre, "with wonderful people working there."
Last Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. According to President Putin, the operation is aimed at "demilitarising and de-Nazifying" Ukraine. The decision to start the operation came following a breakdown of negotiations and continued Ukrainian artillery and mortar attacks on the Donbass republics.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала