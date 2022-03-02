https://sputniknews.com/20220302/jason-momoa-and-lisa-bonet-are-trying-to-rekindle-their-relationship-media-says-1093508074.html

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Are Trying to Rekindle Their Relationship, Media Says

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Are Trying to Rekindle Their Relationship, Media Says

The two started dating in 2005 after they met each other in a jazz club. They have two children – a daughter born in 2007 and a son born in 2008. In October 2017, the couple decided to tie the knot at a low-key ceremony, where only their relatives were invited. In January, they announced their split in a joint statement on social media.

2022-03-02T06:43+0000

2022-03-02T06:43+0000

2022-03-02T06:44+0000

society

entertainment

celebrity gossip

jason momoa

marriage

divorce

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/02/1093507780_0:243:2779:1806_1920x0_80_0_0_b7d54856ddbf9285d394dd78204617ac.jpg

Netizens, run and get your placards reading "true love never dies" that you threw into the attic in January as movie stars Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are having second thoughts about their divorce, Hollywood Life has reported, citing a person close to the couple. According to the insider, the two are trying to rekindle their relationship.Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's relationship has been widely considered the gold standard so when the pair announced their split in January, the internet was devastated, with statements "love is dead" often appearing on social media platforms. Yet, in a joint announcement the two did not cite the reason for their split, only writing:The individual who spoke to Hollywood Life stated that Momoa's busy work schedule has taken a toll on their marriage. The actor is one of the most sought-after A-listers and has appeared in numerous movies in recent years."Jason has been incredibly busy making films and, because of this, there are periods of time where he must go a week, or more, without seeing his family. During this time, Lisa has to bear the full brunt of parenting and it just gets hard on her sometimes. They don't use nannies or help. Luckily, their kids are now 13 and 14 years old so it is getting easier", the source told the media.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

society, entertainment, celebrity gossip, jason momoa, marriage, divorce