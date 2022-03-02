Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Are Trying to Rekindle Their Relationship, Media Says
06:43 GMT 02.03.2022 (Updated: 06:44 GMT 02.03.2022)
© AFP 2022 / AMY SUSSMAN Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet attend the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California
The two started dating in 2005 after they met each other in a jazz club. They have two children – a daughter born in 2007 and a son born in 2008. In October 2017, the couple decided to tie the knot in a low-key ceremony, where only their relatives were invited. In January, they announced their split in a joint statement on social media.
Netizens, run and get your placards reading "true love never dies" that you threw into the attic in January as movie stars Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are having second thoughts about their divorce, Hollywood Life has reported, citing a person close to the couple. According to the insider, the two are trying to rekindle their relationship.
"Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together. They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other. Everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around", the insider said, adding that the couple's children are "obviously thrilled" that their parents are giving their marriage a second shot.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's relationship has been widely considered the gold standard so when the pair announced their split in January, the internet was devastated, with statements "love is dead" often appearing on social media platforms. Yet, in a joint announcement the two did not cite the reason for their split, only writing:
"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. We free each other to be who we are learning to become".
The individual who spoke to Hollywood Life stated that Momoa's busy work schedule has taken a toll on their marriage. The actor is one of the most sought-after A-listers and has appeared in numerous movies in recent years.
"Jason has been incredibly busy making films and, because of this, there are periods of time where he must go a week, or more, without seeing his family. During this time, Lisa has to bear the full brunt of parenting and it just gets hard on her sometimes. They don't use nannies or help. Luckily, their kids are now 13 and 14 years old so it is getting easier", the source told the media.
