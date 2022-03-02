https://sputniknews.com/20220302/it-was-so-scary-courteney-cox-sold-her-los-angeles-house-because-it-was-haunted-1093505288.html
'It Was So Scary': Courteney Cox Sold Her Los Angeles House Because It Was Haunted
Courteney Cox, promoting her upcoming horror-comedy TV series, shared a chilling ghost story on Monday during an episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live”. Kimmel asked the “Friends” star if she’s ever had a supernatural experience, prompting her to share a story of a haunted Los Angeles house in which she formerly lived.
The haunted house in question lies in the notorious Laurel Canyon, in Los Angeles, and previously belonged to the 1950s
burlesque performer, Gypsy Rose Lee, who died in 1970 from lung cancer. The house was also owned by singer-songwriter Carole King, who warned Cox about the ghost.
King visited Cox at one point and tried to warn her about her new home.
“She said there had been a divorce that was really ugly, and there was a ghost in the house,” the 57 year-old said. “And I was like, ‘Yeah, whatever.’”
The actress couldn't stay skeptical for long, though, as more and more friends informed her of a poltergeist.
“But other people who had stayed there with me, like friends of mine, said they felt an encounter with a woman who was sitting on the edge of the bed.”
She said that King, purportedly invited first, came to her house to do a seance; a meeting in which people attempt to contact the dead. But Cox was so captivated by the 1970s music star, she didn’t pay attention. And despite everything her friends told her, Cox still wasn’t completely convinced.
Until a delivery driver came to her door, and told her something absolutely hair-raising.
“I was at the house one day - not being a believer. And the doorbell rang, it was a UPS guy or something. And I opened the door and he said, ‘Do you know this house is haunted?’” Cox said.
“And I go, ‘Yeah, why? Why do you think that?’ And he goes, ‘Because there is someone standing behind you.’” Cox retold the terrifying story and made a fearful face while the audience gasped. “I was like, ‘let’s sell!’”
Kimmel jokingly reprimanded the UPS driver for his bad manners.
“Why would you say that to somebody?!”, the television host laughed.
The Hollywood star said the spooky interaction was enough to make her put the house back on the market.
“It was so scary, I couldn’t sleep there alone ever again. You don’t think of it the same way,” the ‘Scream’ actress said. “You start seeing things.”
Cox will be starring alongside Greg Kinnear and Mira Sorvino in a horror-comedy series called “Shining Vale”, premiering on March 6, in which she plays a woman who is being haunted, all too similar to Cox’s real experience in her haunted Laurel Canyon house.