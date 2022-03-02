https://sputniknews.com/20220302/it-was-so-scary-courteney-cox-sold-her-los-angeles-house-because-it-was-haunted-1093505288.html

'It Was So Scary': Courteney Cox Sold Her Los Angeles House Because It Was Haunted

Courteney Cox, promoting her upcoming horror-comedy TV series, shared a chilling ghost story on Monday during an episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live".

The haunted house in question lies in the notorious Laurel Canyon, in Los Angeles, and previously belonged to the 1950s burlesque performer, Gypsy Rose Lee, who died in 1970 from lung cancer. The house was also owned by singer-songwriter Carole King, who warned Cox about the ghost.King visited Cox at one point and tried to warn her about her new home.The actress couldn't stay skeptical for long, though, as more and more friends informed her of a poltergeist.She said that King, purportedly invited first, came to her house to do a seance; a meeting in which people attempt to contact the dead. But Cox was so captivated by the 1970s music star, she didn’t pay attention. And despite everything her friends told her, Cox still wasn’t completely convinced.Until a delivery driver came to her door, and told her something absolutely hair-raising.“I was at the house one day - not being a believer. And the doorbell rang, it was a UPS guy or something. And I opened the door and he said, ‘Do you know this house is haunted?’” Cox said.“And I go, ‘Yeah, why? Why do you think that?’ And he goes, ‘Because there is someone standing behind you.’” Cox retold the terrifying story and made a fearful face while the audience gasped. “I was like, ‘let’s sell!’”Kimmel jokingly reprimanded the UPS driver for his bad manners.“Why would you say that to somebody?!”, the television host laughed.The Hollywood star said the spooky interaction was enough to make her put the house back on the market.Cox will be starring alongside Greg Kinnear and Mira Sorvino in a horror-comedy series called “Shining Vale”, premiering on March 6, in which she plays a woman who is being haunted, all too similar to Cox’s real experience in her haunted Laurel Canyon house.

