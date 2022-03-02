https://sputniknews.com/20220302/google-reportedly-blocks-apps-connected-to-sputnik-rt-from-play-app-store-across-europe-1093507327.html

Google Reportedly Blocks Apps Connected to Sputnik, RT From Play App Store Across Europe

The move comes as Russia continues its special military operation to demilitarise and "de-Nazify" Ukraine following a request for assistance from the Donbass... 02.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-02T05:52+0000

2022-03-02T05:52+0000

2022-03-02T06:44+0000

google

Google has blocked apps connected to Sputnik and RT from the Play app store across Europe, Reuters has reported.This comes after Google stated that they are blocking YouTube channels "connected to RT and Sputnik across Europe, effective immediately".The company tweeted that "it'll take time" for its systems "to fully ramp up" and that its teams "continue to monitor the situation around the clock to take swift action".The move was preceded by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announcing that the EU intends to ban state-run Russian media outlets, including Sputnik, RT, and their subsidiaries, as part of new sanctions slapped on Russia amid its military operation in Ukraine.In a separate development earlier this week, Instagram and Meta, formerly known as Facebook, restricted access to Sputnik and RT across the EU.Instagram is currently unavailable for members of the Sputnik team in a whole array of countries, including Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden.RT and Sputnik are being targeted as Russia continues its special military operation to demilitarise and "de-Nazify" the country after a request for assistance from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, which have seen weeks of intensified artillery and mortar attacks by the Ukrainian Army.Although these unprecedented bans prevent users from reading us, you can still follow Sputnik on Telegram to avoid missing all the important news! Our Telegram channels: Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus Global news — https://t.me/sputniknewsint Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

