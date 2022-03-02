https://sputniknews.com/20220302/geneva-holds-49th-un-human-rights-council-session-amid-russias-op-in-ukraine-1093524552.html
Geneva Holds 49th UN Human Rights Council Session Amid Russia's Op in Ukraine
Geneva Holds 49th UN Human Rights Council Session Amid Russia's Op in Ukraine
This comes as the second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is expected to take place later in the day. 02.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-02T14:23+0000
2022-03-02T14:23+0000
2022-03-02T14:23+0000
situation in ukraine
ukraine
un general assembly
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/02/1093524603_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e52a2735b05686dcd0f853a8b4b9879a.jpg
Watch a live broadcast of the UN Human Rights Council session as participants have gathered in Geneva for the continuation of the 49th regular session.The event is taking place amid an ongoing Russian special military operation in Ukraine.Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba is expected to deliver a speech at the event.Russia and militia forces from Ukraine's breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, aimed at "demilitarising and denazifying" the country following a breakdown of negotiations and continued Ukrainian artillery and mortar attacks on civilians in Donbass.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/02/1093524603_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9a648360542ff4790cfc64fdab5dd25e.jpg
49th regular UN Human Rights Council session continues in Geneva amid military conflict in Ukraine
49th regular UN Human Rights Council session continues in Geneva amid military conflict in Ukraine
2022-03-02T14:23+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine, un general assembly, видео
Geneva Holds 49th UN Human Rights Council Session Amid Russia's Op in Ukraine
Subscribe
This comes as the second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is expected to take place later in the day.
Watch a live broadcast of the UN Human Rights Council session as participants have gathered in Geneva for the continuation of the 49th regular session.
The event is taking place amid an ongoing Russian special military operation in Ukraine.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba is expected to deliver a speech at the event.
Russia and militia forces from Ukraine's breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, aimed at "demilitarising and denazifying" the country following a breakdown of negotiations and continued Ukrainian artillery and mortar attacks on civilians in Donbass.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.