https://sputniknews.com/20220302/geneva-holds-49th-un-human-rights-council-session-amid-russias-op-in-ukraine-1093524552.html

Geneva Holds 49th UN Human Rights Council Session Amid Russia's Op in Ukraine

Geneva Holds 49th UN Human Rights Council Session Amid Russia's Op in Ukraine

This comes as the second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is expected to take place later in the day. 02.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-02T14:23+0000

2022-03-02T14:23+0000

2022-03-02T14:23+0000

situation in ukraine

ukraine

un general assembly

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/02/1093524603_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e52a2735b05686dcd0f853a8b4b9879a.jpg

Watch a live broadcast of the UN Human Rights Council session as participants have gathered in Geneva for the continuation of the 49th regular session.The event is taking place amid an ongoing Russian special military operation in Ukraine.Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba is expected to deliver a speech at the event.Russia and militia forces from Ukraine's breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, aimed at "demilitarising and denazifying" the country following a breakdown of negotiations and continued Ukrainian artillery and mortar attacks on civilians in Donbass.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

49th regular UN Human Rights Council session continues in Geneva amid military conflict in Ukraine 49th regular UN Human Rights Council session continues in Geneva amid military conflict in Ukraine 2022-03-02T14:23+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine, un general assembly, видео