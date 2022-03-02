https://sputniknews.com/20220302/former-reagan-adviser-us--russia-need-each-other-like-never-before-1093501652.html
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US writer and scholar on Russia, Suzanne Massie, who was an adviser to former US President Ronald Reagan, told Sputnik that the United States and Russia need each other in the current global situation like never ever before.
"I am absolutely and always sure that Russia and the US never before have needed each other so much. You need us, we need you," said Massie, who received Russian citizenship by decree of President Vladimir Putin in late December.
She expressed hope that both Washington and Moscow can be united in overcoming the current crisis in Ukraine.
"I hope so. We can work together very well, and we should," she said.
Massie has pointed out that she is not a politician and unaware of real reasons for tensions around Ukraine.
"We simply do not know enough about what is going on," she said.
Massie confirmed her belief of the importance of the alliance between the United States and Russia.
"It is very important that we find a way to get together, and it is more important than ever because of what is happening now," she added.
Massie advised Reagan on Russia from 1984-1988 and played a significant role in the final years of the Cold War. She taught the president a Russian proverb, "trust, but verify," which he famously used during nuclear disarmament talks with the Soviet Union.
Massie is fluent in Russian and has written numerous books on Russian history and culture, including bestsellers Land of the Firebird: The Beauty of Old Russia, as well as Trust but Verify: Reagan, Russia and Me.