Biden's Failures Accumulate Ahead of State of the Union
Biden's Failures Accumulate Ahead of State of the Union
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about Russia’s objectives for its special military operation in Ukraine, the Ukrainian misinformation campaign disseminated by bleeding hearts, and if Biden’s State of the Union can save his presidency after a year of failure.
Guests:Scott Ritter - Military Analyst | Russia Enters Ukraine With Caution Despite Western ExpectationsJayden X - Journalist | Ukrainian Propaganda Campaign in Full ForceScottie Nell Hughes - Anchor, RT America | Biden's Failures Accumulate Ahead of State of the UnionIn the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to talk about Russia’s objectives for its special military operation in Ukraine and how it explains their softer and methodical approach, contrary to mainstream media moguls’ expectations.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Jayden X for a discussion on the Ukrainian propaganda campaign spreading images and videos taken long before Russia’s military operations began.In the third hour, Scottie Nell Hughes joined the conversation to talk about predictions for Biden’s first State of the Union address and if it can save him after a year of political failure. We also talked about the dangerous campaign to demonize everything remotely Russian as social media giants promise to deplatform Sputnik and RT.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Scott Ritter - Military Analyst | Russia Enters Ukraine With Caution Despite Western Expectations
Jayden X - Journalist | Ukrainian Propaganda Campaign in Full Force
Scottie Nell Hughes - Anchor, RT America | Biden's Failures Accumulate Ahead of State of the Union
In the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to talk about Russia’s objectives for its special military operation in Ukraine and how it explains their softer and methodical approach, contrary to mainstream media moguls’ expectations.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Jayden X for a discussion on the Ukrainian propaganda campaign spreading images and videos taken long before Russia’s military operations began.
In the third hour, Scottie Nell Hughes joined the conversation to talk about predictions for Biden’s first State of the Union address and if it can save him after a year of political failure. We also talked about the dangerous campaign to demonize everything remotely Russian as social media giants promise to deplatform Sputnik and RT.
