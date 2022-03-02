https://sputniknews.com/20220302/apple-stores-in-moscow-closed-amid-sanctions-on-russia-over-op-in-ukraine--1093518187.html
Apple Stores in Moscow Closed Amid Sanctions on Russia Over Op in Ukraine
On Tuesday, Apple announced the suspension of the sales of its products in Russia, as well as restrictions on other services in the country in light of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.Several people stood several hours in front of a re: Store shop at Moscow’s Prechistenka Street in anticipation of its opening but the store remained closed.Apple products have also not been available for sale in an M.Video electronic retailer store in Evropeysky mall. However, another M.Video store near the Preobrazhenskaya Ploshchad metro station said that Apple goods will be put on sale soon.Apple smartphones are still on sale from mobile operators and marketplaces. Besides, after the closure of Apple stores in Russia a number of announcements on the sale of MacBooks for 1.1 million rubles ($9,802) appeared on the Internet.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian retailer of the American tech giant Apple, Re: Store, did not open its shops in Moscow on Wednesday apparently without warning its Russian customers, including on its website.
On Tuesday, Apple announced the suspension of the sales of its products in Russia, as well as restrictions on other services in the country in light of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
Several people stood several hours in front of a re: Store shop at Moscow’s Prechistenka Street in anticipation of its opening but the store remained closed.
Apple products have also not been available for sale in an M.Video electronic retailer store in Evropeysky mall. However, another M.Video store near the Preobrazhenskaya Ploshchad metro station said that Apple goods will be put on sale soon.
Apple smartphones are still on sale from mobile operators and marketplaces. Besides, after the closure of Apple stores in Russia a number of announcements on the sale of MacBooks for 1.1 million rubles ($9,802) appeared on the Internet.