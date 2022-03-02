International
BREAKING: Rossiya Segodnya Says Meta Has Disabled All Its Resources' Apps
https://sputniknews.com/20220302/apple-stores-in-moscow-closed-amid-sanctions-on-russia-over-op-in-ukraine--1093518187.html
Apple Stores in Moscow Closed Amid Sanctions on Russia Over Op in Ukraine
Apple Stores in Moscow Closed Amid Sanctions on Russia Over Op in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian retailer of the American tech giant Apple, Re: Store, did not open its shops in Moscow on Wednesday apparently without warning... 02.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-02T11:23+0000
2022-03-02T11:23+0000
apple
russia
ukraine
sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/06/1083546750_0:171:3073:1899_1920x0_80_0_0_748fd4954ce302fed6c4f45fd7d1375f.jpg
On Tuesday, Apple announced the suspension of the sales of its products in Russia, as well as restrictions on other services in the country in light of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.Several people stood several hours in front of a re: Store shop at Moscow’s Prechistenka Street in anticipation of its opening but the store remained closed.Apple products have also not been available for sale in an M.Video electronic retailer store in Evropeysky mall. However, another M.Video store near the Preobrazhenskaya Ploshchad metro station said that Apple goods will be put on sale soon.Apple smartphones are still on sale from mobile operators and marketplaces. Besides, after the closure of Apple stores in Russia a number of announcements on the sale of MacBooks for 1.1 million rubles ($9,802) appeared on the Internet.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/06/1083546750_131:0:2862:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ace35bef5e8ce769bbade762eb72b81b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
apple, russia, ukraine, sanctions

Apple Stores in Moscow Closed Amid Sanctions on Russia Over Op in Ukraine

11:23 GMT 02.03.2022
© REUTERS / Mark LennihanThis May 21, 2021 photo shows the Apple logo displayed on a Mac Pro desktop computer in New York. Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens.
This May 21, 2021 photo shows the Apple logo displayed on a Mac Pro desktop computer in New York. Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.03.2022
© REUTERS / Mark Lennihan
SubscribeGoogle news
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian retailer of the American tech giant Apple, Re: Store, did not open its shops in Moscow on Wednesday apparently without warning its Russian customers, including on its website.
On Tuesday, Apple announced the suspension of the sales of its products in Russia, as well as restrictions on other services in the country in light of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
Several people stood several hours in front of a re: Store shop at Moscow’s Prechistenka Street in anticipation of its opening but the store remained closed.
Apple products have also not been available for sale in an M.Video electronic retailer store in Evropeysky mall. However, another M.Video store near the Preobrazhenskaya Ploshchad metro station said that Apple goods will be put on sale soon.
Apple smartphones are still on sale from mobile operators and marketplaces. Besides, after the closure of Apple stores in Russia a number of announcements on the sale of MacBooks for 1.1 million rubles ($9,802) appeared on the Internet.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала