'Age Has Caught Up With Ronaldo': Ex-England Star Claims Cristiano's Days in Football Are Numbered

In recent days, calls have been growing for five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo to retire and this chorus has now been joined by a former England international.According to Aston Villa great Gabriel Agbonlahor, Ronaldo's age has finally started to take a toll on him and it is one of the prime reasons for his ongoing problems on the pitch."He's 37, he's outdone most footballers by five or six years. But you can't hide from ageing. Age catches up with everyone and it looks as though it has caught up with Ronaldo," Agbonlahor told British sports website Football Insider."His legs look tired, he doesn't look as quick and sharp getting round players. He's also not a presser from the front either," he added.Agbonlahor even invoked the Portuguese wizard's eternal rival Lionel Messi, declaring that, like Ronaldo, the 34-year-old Argentine wasn't good enough to compete in the world's top leagues."It's time for Ronaldo and Messi to go and play and have some fun in [Major Leagur Soccer - the top football league in America]. The top leagues seem to be too much for them at the moment," the 35-year-old argued.Since joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer, Messi has struggled to maintain his goal-scoring wizardry which made him such a star at Camp Nou, recording his worst numbers in more than a decade and a half for the Ligue 1 side.The former Barcelona maestro has netted the ball only twice in 16 appearances in the French top flight.

