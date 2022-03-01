https://sputniknews.com/20220301/western-media-regurgitating-blatant-ukrainian-war-propaganda-1093456927.html

Western Media Regurgitating Blatant Ukrainian War Propaganda

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about western media spewing blatant Ukrainian propaganda, what’s next for the CIA... 01.03.2022, Sputnik International

Western Media Regurgitating Blatant Ukrainian War Propaganda On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about western media spewing blatant Ukrainian propaganda, what’s next for the CIA after they trained paramilitary troops to fight in Ukraine, and Ukraine’s liberation from neo-fascist groups, sham elections, and corruption.

Guests:Mark Sleboda - International Security Analyst | Western Media Spewing Blatant Ukrainian War PropagandaJohn Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer | What’s the True Nature of the CIA’s Involvement in Ukraine?Igor Lopatonok - Director, ‘Ukraine on Fire’ | Ukraine’s Long-Awaited Liberation from NazismIn the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about western media eating up blatant war propaganda from Ukraine, an analysis on why Russia has taken its time with military operations contrary to cable news experts’ expectations, and the history of Ukraine’s leadership since the 2014 U.S.-backed coup.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by John Kiriakou for a discussion on what the CIA has planned in response to Russia’s military operations after it was revealed that the agency trained paramilitary troops to fight in Ukraine. We also talked about Wikileaks documents that show the CIA knew Putin was threatened by NATO’s encirclement and nevertheless continued provocations that forced Russia to respond.In the third hour, Igor Lopatonok joined the conversation to talk about what he sees as Ukraine’s liberation from sham elections and neo-fascist groups that have plagued the country since the Second World War. We also talked about his films with Oliver Stone that aim to enlighten western audiences to the real history of Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

