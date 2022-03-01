https://sputniknews.com/20220301/un-general-assembly-emergency-session-on-ukraine--day-2-1093491778.html

UN General Assembly Emergency Session on Ukraine – Day 2

UN General Assembly Emergency Session on Ukraine – Day 2

On Sunday the United Nations Security Council called for an emergency special session of the General Assembly amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

The United Nations General Assembly is convening in New York City for the second day of the special session to discuss the situation in Ukraine.On 24 February, Russia began a special operation to demilitarise Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defenсe Ministry said the special operation is only targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and that the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stated it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have increased sanctions pressure on Russia as a result. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

