International
LIVE: UN General Assembly Emergency Session on Ukraine – Day 2
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220301/un-general-assembly-emergency-session-on-ukraine--day-2-1093491778.html
UN General Assembly Emergency Session on Ukraine – Day 2
UN General Assembly Emergency Session on Ukraine – Day 2
On Sunday the United Nations Security Council called for an emergency special session of the General Assembly amid Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. 01.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-01T15:04+0000
2022-03-01T15:04+0000
situation in ukraine
world
united nations general assembly
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/01/1093492271_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cf27a7d15daa2216bc4e2a81d3fd3497.jpg
The United Nations General Assembly is convening in New York City for the second day of the special session to discuss the situation in Ukraine.On 24 February, Russia began a special operation to demilitarise Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defenсe Ministry said the special operation is only targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and that the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stated it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have increased sanctions pressure on Russia as a result. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
UNGA emergency session on Ukraine: Day 2
UNGA emergency session on Ukraine: Day 2
2022-03-01T15:04+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/01/1093492271_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_41f9167125af2269df0c6fc160c07d30.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, united nations general assembly, видео

UN General Assembly Emergency Session on Ukraine – Day 2

15:04 GMT 01.03.2022
© Ruptly
SubscribeGoogle news
On Sunday the United Nations Security Council called for an emergency special session of the General Assembly amid Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.
The United Nations General Assembly is convening in New York City for the second day of the special session to discuss the situation in Ukraine.
On 24 February, Russia began a special operation to demilitarise Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops.
The Russian Defenсe Ministry said the special operation is only targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and that the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stated it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have increased sanctions pressure on Russia as a result.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала