https://sputniknews.com/20220301/un-general-assembly-emergency-session-on-ukraine--day-2-1093491778.html
UN General Assembly Emergency Session on Ukraine – Day 2
UN General Assembly Emergency Session on Ukraine – Day 2
On Sunday the United Nations Security Council called for an emergency special session of the General Assembly amid Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. 01.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-01T15:04+0000
2022-03-01T15:04+0000
2022-03-01T15:04+0000
situation in ukraine
world
united nations general assembly
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/01/1093492271_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cf27a7d15daa2216bc4e2a81d3fd3497.jpg
The United Nations General Assembly is convening in New York City for the second day of the special session to discuss the situation in Ukraine.On 24 February, Russia began a special operation to demilitarise Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defenсe Ministry said the special operation is only targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and that the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stated it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have increased sanctions pressure on Russia as a result. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/01/1093492271_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_41f9167125af2269df0c6fc160c07d30.jpg
UNGA emergency session on Ukraine: Day 2
UNGA emergency session on Ukraine: Day 2
2022-03-01T15:04+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
world, united nations general assembly, видео
UN General Assembly Emergency Session on Ukraine – Day 2
Subscribe
On Sunday the United Nations Security Council called for an emergency special session of the General Assembly amid Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.
The United Nations General Assembly is convening in New York City for the second day of the special session to discuss the situation in Ukraine.
On 24 February, Russia began a special operation to demilitarise Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops.
The Russian Defenсe Ministry said the special operation is only targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and that the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stated it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have increased sanctions pressure on Russia as a result.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!