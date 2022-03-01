https://sputniknews.com/20220301/tiktok-accounts-of-media-backed-by-russian-government-geo-blocked-across-eu---reports-1093465547.html
TikTok Accounts of Media ‘Backed by Russian Government’ Geo-Blocked Across EU - Reports
TikTok Accounts of Media ‘Backed by Russian Government’ Geo-Blocked Across EU - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The TikTok accounts of Russia-affiliated media resources, including RT and Sputnik, are now unavailable to users in the European Union... 01.03.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The TikTok accounts of Russia-affiliated media resources, including RT and Sputnik, are now unavailable to users in the European Union, media report.
Sputnik correspondents in Spain and Germany confirmed that RT and Sputnik accounts were unavailable in the two countries in the early hours of Tuesday, local time.
"TikTok spokesperson confirms to NPR that media accounts backed by the Russian government, including RT and Sputnik, are now geo-blocked throughout the EU following the European Commission's action against state-backed media channels," Bobby Allyn, a reporter for NPR, said on Twitter on Monday.
Hours earlier, Sputnik confirmed
that its Instagram page was already blocked in the EU.
Meta Vice President of Global Affairs and Communications Nick Clegg said on Twitter that his company (formerly Facebook) was going to restrict access to the RT broadcaster and the Sputnik news agency across the European Union following requests from EU governments.
On Sunday, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced the European Union's intention to ban state-owned Russian media outlets, including RT, Sputnik and their subsidiaries, as part of new sanctions imposed on the country amid its military operation
in Ukraine.