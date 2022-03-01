Texas' CBP Agents Intercepted Drug Packages Worth Over $1.2 Mln Last Week, Chief Says
© REUTERS / JOSE LUIS GONZALEZA U.S. Border Patrol agent removes a device commonly used as a ladder near the border wall during a mirror patrol, which simultaneously deploys Mexican police officers and U.S. Border Patrol agents along their respective sides of the border in response to an increased migrant influx in past days, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, February 26, 2022.
The migrant crisis on the US southern border has been going on for more than a year since the Biden administration lifted a number of ex-President Trump's restrictive measures against illegal migrants. As a result, an unprecedented wave of drug trafficking has poured into the United States.
US Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley have foiled six narcotics smuggling efforts, resulting in the seizure of almost 1,200 pounds of marijuana, methamphetamines, and cocaine during the past week, the agency's chief in Texas, Brian Hastings said on Monday.
According to the press release, a CBP agent saw a probable narcotics smuggling event near the Rio Grande south of Sullivan City, Texas, on February 24. Agents then observed a Chevrolet Tahoe and sought to halt it. After failing to yield, the driver led authorities on a vehicle pursuit before stopping at a residential house, where the driver and a passenger fled.
Over $1.2 million worth of narcotics seized!— Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) March 1, 2022
RGV agents seized over 1,200 pounds of marijuana, methamphetamine, and cocaine from six narcotic smuggling events.https://t.co/d4PImmDuoS pic.twitter.com/Kc7kLfnuU3
From the vehicle, agents uncovered and collected eight huge bundles of marijuana. The driver and passenger have yet to be found, according to the chief. The marijuana weighed about 450 pounds and was estimated to be worth more than $360,000.
On Friday, agents patrolling near the city of La Grulla, Texas, saw a suspect moving toward the Rio Grande. Agents searched the area and recovered five marijuana packages that had been left there. The suspect could not be found, but 60 pounds of marijuana were taken to the station.
Shortly after that, agents near Fronton were led on a car chase to the river and the border, where the driver managed to escape to Mexico. However, in the vehicle, border patrol officers discovered 16 marijuana packages. The marijuana was said to have weighed over 180 pounds and was estimated to be worth over $145,000.
On Saturday, near the city of La Rosita, agents failed to catch 12 drug traffickers, who went across the border as they saw law enforcement approach. But the officers managed to take possession of their vehicle, reportedly stolen before the encounter, in which border patrol agents found about 190 pounds of marijuana. The amount of marijuana seized was estimated to be worth more than $150,000.
On the same day, agents recovered more than 400 pounds of marijuana from a drop spot in Sullivan City, as well as nearly four pounds of methamphetamines and two pounds of cocaine.
According to the agency's data, the majority of CBP's drug seizures take place at ports of entry, and the officers find them through intelligence cueing, technical tools, dogs, and occasionally via observation and questioning, just like in the cases above.