Syria's UN Envoy: Escalation in Ukraine Stems From West's Non-Compliance With Obligations to Russia

Syria, according to the country's permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh, condemned on Monday the anti-Russian campaign initiated by Western governments and media in response to the Ukraine crisis.Sabbagh went on to say that the Western media effort attempts to keep people in the West from learning the truth about what is going on in Ukraine. The Syrian ambassador stressed that the West has been ignoring the actual state of events in Donbass since 2014, when the conflict erupted, while NATO has been attempting to establish "a zone of influence at the gates of Russia," causing people in Donetsk and Lugansk to suffer.Moreover, the Syrian ambassador stressed the need of using discussion and diplomacy to resolve international and regional conflicts.Syrian Deputy FM Says US Provoked Conflict in Ukraine to Block Russia's Gas Supply to EuropeSyrian Deputy Foreign Minister Bashar Jaafari told Sputnik on Tuesday that the United States had been developing a plan and provoking a conflict in Ukraine to block the supply of Russia's gas to Europe long before the beginning of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.He said that Biden could not foresee that Russia would launch the special military operation in Ukraine, adding that the US uses economic means to achieve political goals.Moscow justified the current special operation by noting the fact that Kiev for eight years sabotaged the implementation of the Minsk agreements signed in 2015 in order to resolve the conflict between the Ukrainian government and the Donbass republics, in particular in the field of granting intrastate autonomy, such as for the use of the Russian language.In recent months, tensions in the region and on European security issues, in particular on issues of mutual security guarantees between the United States with NATO and Russia, given the reluctance of the West to abandon expansion to the east, which is perceived by Moscow as a direct threat to its security, continued to grow.The Russian Foreign Ministry presented two security treaties to NATO and the US in December, with the goal of reducing tensions and restoring strategic stability to Europe. The treaties aimed to have both sides minimize the deployment of troops, missile systems, aircraft, and vessels in areas where they could be perceived as a threat by the other side. The draft agreements also included a demand that NATO stop expanding eastward into the former Soviet Union, particularly Ukraine, and limit military deployments in nations that joined the bloc after the Cold War ended. The US and NATO openly and publicly rejected the Russian proposals, but expressed optimism that discussions would continue.

