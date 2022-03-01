https://sputniknews.com/20220301/sputnik-czech-republic-no-longer-accessible-in-the-country-1093469616.html

Sputnik Czech Republic Website No Longer Accessible in the Country

czech republic

sputnik

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/01/1093469832_51:0:1868:1022_1920x0_80_0_0_bdfb1e203ade62f82aa1188bbf719bc1.png

Sputnik website is no longer accessible in the Czech Republic. Instead, users could see signs that read, "we can't find this page" and "this site is unavailable."This comes as on Monday, Sputnik Polska became unavailable to users in Poland. Over the weekend, multiple Sputniks, including Sputnik International, Sputnik German SNA, Sputnik Ceska Republika and Sputnik Polska, also reported large-scale DDoS attacks.on Sunday, Sputnik German SNA Website was hit by a DDoS attack, a day after a wave of cyberattacks targeted the international version of the Sputnik News Agency along with the Czech and Polish websites.Sputnik Polska website had reported a DDoS attack, saying both mobile and the desktop versions of the page operate intermittently.Other Russian web pages, including ones that belong to Roscosmos, RT, governmental bodies, services and other companies, were plagued by similar problems with access.A barrage of DDoS attacks on Sputnik websites were reported by many Russian companies and media, including the Sputnik International and Sputnik Česká Republika websites following Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a special military operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine on 24 February.

https://sputniknews.com/20220227/german-sputnik-website-under-ddos-attack-1093429358.html

czech republic

