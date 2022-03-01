International
BREAKING: Sputnik Czech Republic Website No Longer Accessible in the Country
https://sputniknews.com/20220301/sputnik-czech-republic-no-longer-accessible-in-the-country-1093469616.html
czech republic
sputnik
Sputnik website is no longer accessible in the Czech Republic. Instead, users could see signs that read, "we can't find this page" and "this site is unavailable."This comes as on Monday, Sputnik Polska became unavailable to users in Poland. Over the weekend, multiple Sputniks, including Sputnik International, Sputnik German SNA, Sputnik Ceska Republika and Sputnik Polska, also reported large-scale DDoS attacks.on Sunday, Sputnik German SNA Website was hit by a DDoS attack, a day after a wave of cyberattacks targeted the international version of the Sputnik News Agency along with the Czech and Polish websites.Sputnik Polska website had reported a DDoS attack, saying both mobile and the desktop versions of the page operate intermittently.Other Russian web pages, including ones that belong to Roscosmos, RT, governmental bodies, services and other companies, were plagued by similar problems with access.A barrage of DDoS attacks on Sputnik websites were reported by many Russian companies and media, including the Sputnik International and Sputnik Česká Republika websites following Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a special military operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine on 24 February.
https://sputniknews.com/20220227/german-sputnik-website-under-ddos-attack-1093429358.html
czech republic
czech republic, sputnik

06:13 GMT 01.03.2022 (Updated: 06:37 GMT 01.03.2022)
© Sputnik screenshotSputnik Czech Republic website is no longer accessible in the country
© Sputnik screenshot
SubscribeGoogle news
Being updated
Earlier, a wave of cyberattacks targeted the international version of the Sputnik News Agency, along with the Czech and Polish websites, amid Russia's ongoing special operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine, following a request of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics to defend them from Kiev aggression.
Sputnik website is no longer accessible in the Czech Republic. Instead, users could see signs that read, "we can't find this page" and "this site is unavailable."
This comes as on Monday, Sputnik Polska became unavailable to users in Poland. Over the weekend, multiple Sputniks, including Sputnik International, Sputnik German SNA, Sputnik Ceska Republika and Sputnik Polska, also reported large-scale DDoS attacks.
on Sunday, Sputnik German SNA Website was hit by a DDoS attack, a day after a wave of cyberattacks targeted the international version of the Sputnik News Agency along with the Czech and Polish websites.
Sputnik Polska website had reported a DDoS attack, saying both mobile and the desktop versions of the page operate intermittently.
Other Russian web pages, including ones that belong to Roscosmos, RT, governmental bodies, services and other companies, were plagued by similar problems with access.
Sputnik International Information Agency - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2022
Sputnik German SNA, Sputnik Polska Websites Under DDoS Attacks
27 February, 19:33 GMT
A barrage of DDoS attacks on Sputnik websites were reported by many Russian companies and media, including the Sputnik International and Sputnik Česká Republika websites following Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a special military operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine on 24 February.
