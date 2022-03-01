https://sputniknews.com/20220301/sputnik-czech-republic-no-longer-accessible-in-the-country-1093469616.html
Sputnik Czech Republic Website No Longer Accessible in the Country
Sputnik Czech Republic Website No Longer Accessible in the Country
Earlier, a wave of cyberattacks targeted the international version of the Sputnik News Agency, along with the Czech and Polish websites, amid Russia's ongoing... 01.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-01T06:13+0000
2022-03-01T06:13+0000
2022-03-01T06:37+0000
czech republic
sputnik
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/01/1093469832_51:0:1868:1022_1920x0_80_0_0_bdfb1e203ade62f82aa1188bbf719bc1.png
Sputnik website is no longer accessible in the Czech Republic. Instead, users could see signs that read, "we can't find this page" and "this site is unavailable."This comes as on Monday, Sputnik Polska became unavailable to users in Poland. Over the weekend, multiple Sputniks, including Sputnik International, Sputnik German SNA, Sputnik Ceska Republika and Sputnik Polska, also reported large-scale DDoS attacks.on Sunday, Sputnik German SNA Website was hit by a DDoS attack, a day after a wave of cyberattacks targeted the international version of the Sputnik News Agency along with the Czech and Polish websites.Sputnik Polska website had reported a DDoS attack, saying both mobile and the desktop versions of the page operate intermittently.Other Russian web pages, including ones that belong to Roscosmos, RT, governmental bodies, services and other companies, were plagued by similar problems with access.A barrage of DDoS attacks on Sputnik websites were reported by many Russian companies and media, including the Sputnik International and Sputnik Česká Republika websites following Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a special military operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine on 24 February.
https://sputniknews.com/20220227/german-sputnik-website-under-ddos-attack-1093429358.html
czech republic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/01/1093469832_278:0:1641:1022_1920x0_80_0_0_80e8d40d57a9c1028066529aba54ad37.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
czech republic, sputnik
Sputnik Czech Republic Website No Longer Accessible in the Country
06:13 GMT 01.03.2022 (Updated: 06:37 GMT 01.03.2022) Subscribe
Being updated
Earlier, a wave of cyberattacks targeted the international version of the Sputnik News Agency, along with the Czech and Polish websites, amid Russia's ongoing special operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine, following a request of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics to defend them from Kiev aggression.
Sputnik website is no longer accessible in the Czech Republic. Instead, users could see signs that read, "we can't find this page" and "this site is unavailable."
This comes as on Monday, Sputnik Polska became unavailable to users in Poland. Over the weekend, multiple Sputniks, including Sputnik International, Sputnik German SNA, Sputnik Ceska Republika and Sputnik Polska, also reported large-scale DDoS attacks.
on Sunday, Sputnik German SNA Website was hit by a DDoS attack, a day after a wave of cyberattacks targeted the international version of the Sputnik News Agency along with the Czech and Polish websites.
Sputnik Polska website had reported a DDoS attack, saying both mobile and the desktop versions of the page operate intermittently.
Other Russian web pages, including ones that belong to Roscosmos, RT, governmental bodies, services and other companies, were plagued by similar problems with access.
A barrage of DDoS attacks on Sputnik websites were reported by many Russian companies and media, including the Sputnik International and Sputnik Česká Republika websites following Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a special military operation
to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine on 24 February.