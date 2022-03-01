https://sputniknews.com/20220301/scientists-seek-to-use-cosmic-rays-to-probe-secrets-hidden-within-great-pyramid-of-giza-1093496075.html

Scientists Seek to Use Cosmic Rays to Probe Secrets Hidden Within Great Pyramid of Giza

A team of scientists seeks to use cosmic-ray muons in order to look deep into the Great Pyramid of Giza and try to map its internal structure.According to the Universe Today website, the so-called Explore the Great Pyramid (EGP) mission is going to use muon tomography to image the interior of the legendary landmark.This particular method had already been used to study the pyramid in the 1960s by American physicist Luis Alvarez and his team. And in 2017, the ScanPyramid project employed muon tomography and infrared thermography to examine the pyramid's interior, discovering the "Big Void" – a massive void above the Grand Gallery– in the process.The EGP team, however, reportedly says that their muon telescope system is going to be much more powerful than the previously employed muon imaging.The EGP team, which currently works on building telescopes and strives to determine which data-handling techniques they are going to use, hopes that their effort will yield the first actual tomographic – rather than 2D – image of the Great Pyramid, the media outlet adds.

