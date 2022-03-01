https://sputniknews.com/20220301/russian-armed-forces-will-continue-ukraine-op-until-they-achieve-their-goals-shoigu-says-1093476022.html
Russian Armed Forces Will Continue Ukraine Op Until They Achieve Their Goals, Shoigu Says
Russian Armed Forces Will Continue Ukraine Op Until They Achieve Their Goals, Shoigu Says
The Russian military and their Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republic allies began a large-scale military operation aimed at demilitarising Ukraine last... 01.03.2022, Sputnik International
ukraine
09:40 GMT 01.03.2022 (Updated: 09:44 GMT 01.03.2022)
Being updated
The Russian military and their Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republic allies began a large-scale military operation aimed at demilitarising Ukraine last Thursday. The operation began after weeks of escalating shelling, mortar, sniper and sabotage attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces and ultra-nationalist volunteer battalions in the Donbass.