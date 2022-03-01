https://sputniknews.com/20220301/russia-has-currently-no-plans-to-withdraw-its-diplomats-from-canada---ambassador-1093465301.html

Russia Has Currently No Plans to Withdraw Its Diplomats from Canada - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov tells Sputnik that media reports of alleged preparations of the Russian diplomatic mission to...

Muhammad Lila, a correspondent who had worked for CBC and CNN, said on Twitter on Monday that Russia was making preparations to withdraw all of its diplomats from Canada.Earlier on Monday, Ottawa announced an additional $20 million in military aid to Ukraine that includes equipment such as helmets, body armor, gas masks and night vision gear.The Canadian government had previously approved lethal military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $6.1 million as well as a loan of up to $393 million amid rising tensions with Russia.Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics against the intensifying aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation was solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and emphasized that the civilian population is not in danger.

