Russia and Ukraine Engage in Negotiations; Investors Brace for Volatile Markets

Ukrainian and Russian diplomats met today near the Belarus border to work on a resolution to hostilities. 01.03.2022, Sputnik International

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the Ukrainian military operation. Ukrainian and Russian diplomats met today near the Belarus border to work on a resolution to hostilities. The Russians have made clear demands that the Eastern European nation must pledge to remain neutral and free from US/NATO and Nazi influence.Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. Investors are bracing for a hostile and volatile world market as draconian sanctions against Russia threaten to destabilize the world economy. Russia has taken internal actions to dampen the effects, and the EU is considering additional actions.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the implications of the Ukraine conflict on great world powers. The Russian operation to rid its border of a major NATO military base of operations will have major implications on changing the power dynamics of the three great world powers. The unipolar hegemony of the US empire is being challenged by Russia as Iran, Venezuela, and China watch and wait.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. Julian Assange's unwillingness to trade his integrity for power and freedom set him apart from his tormentors. Assange provided a public service to the world by ripping off the veil of the vicious and brutal elite ruling class.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Iran has advised that they will not accept any deadlines for ending talks on the revival of the JCPOA. They also say that they will no longer accept questions centered around accusations that they consider politically motivated.KJ Noh, activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. China says that the US sailing its warship through the Taiwan straits is unnecessarily provocative. Also, China has said that it opposes sanctions and will continue to do business with Russia.Ajamu Baraka, former vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss the reactions to the Ukraine conflict in the Global South. Cuba has stated that they believe Russia has a right to defend itself. Also, Venezuela blames the US and NATO for the Ukraine conflict.Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the media's response to the Ukraine conflict. The media refuses to discuss the history that pointed to this outcome. Instead, the military operation is put forth as a result of the whims of a madman.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

