Robert Lewandowski Drops Hint About Bayern Munich Future Amid Reports of Interest From Real Madrid
Robert Lewandowski's latest remarks about his future with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich to a sports television network has whipped up speculation in the world of football. "It is important for me to be able to focus on my game, always on what can happen in the last match. Everything that remains to be done regarding contracts is a secondary issue and remains in the background," he added.Lewandowski's present deal with the German champions runs until the end of next season.But reports from Spain have linked Lewandowski with a move to La Liga powerhouse Real Madrid.Spain's daily sports newspaper Diario AS even claimed last month on its website, AS.com, that the 33-year-old footballer would do everything in his power to finish his football journey at Real's stadium, the Santiago Bernabeu.
2022
15:00 GMT 01.03.2022
Bayern's Robert Lewandowski celebrates his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021
Widely considered one of the best players in the world, Robert Lewandowski has been a goal-scoring behemoth at Bayern Munich, almost single-handedly leading the club to both European and German glory in the past few years. With 28 goals in 24 matches this term, the Pole has once again guaranteed his team's spot at the top of the German league.
Robert Lewandowski's latest remarks about his future with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich to a sports television network has whipped up speculation in the world of football.
"I am open to everything," Lewandowski told Sky Sport Deutschland.
"It is important for me to be able to focus on my game, always on what can happen in the last match. Everything that remains to be done regarding contracts is a secondary issue and remains in the background," he added.
Lewandowski's present deal with the German champions runs until the end of next season.
But reports from Spain have linked Lewandowski with a move to La Liga powerhouse Real Madrid.
Spain's daily sports newspaper Diario AS even claimed last month on its website, AS.com, that the 33-year-old footballer would do everything in his power to finish his football journey at Real's stadium, the Santiago Bernabeu.
