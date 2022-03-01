https://sputniknews.com/20220301/robert-lewandowski-drops-hint-about-bayern-munich-future-amid-reports-of-interest-from-real-madrid-1093488097.html

Robert Lewandowski Drops Hint About Bayern Munich Future Amid Reports of Interest From Real Madrid

Widely considered one of the best players in the world, Robert Lewandowski has been a goal-scoring behemoth at Bayern Munich, almost single-handedly leading... 01.03.2022, Sputnik International

Robert Lewandowski's latest remarks about his future with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich to a sports television network has whipped up speculation in the world of football. "It is important for me to be able to focus on my game, always on what can happen in the last match. Everything that remains to be done regarding contracts is a secondary issue and remains in the background," he added.Lewandowski's present deal with the German champions runs until the end of next season.But reports from Spain have linked Lewandowski with a move to La Liga powerhouse Real Madrid.Spain's daily sports newspaper Diario AS even claimed last month on its website, AS.com, that the 33-year-old footballer would do everything in his power to finish his football journey at Real's stadium, the Santiago Bernabeu.

