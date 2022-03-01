https://sputniknews.com/20220301/queen-reportedly-making-good-recovery-from-covid-19-drives-to-family-reunion-on-windsor-estate-1093467985.html

Queen Reportedly Making ‘Good Recovery' From COVID-19, Drives to Family Reunion on Windsor Estate

Queen Elizabeth II is making a “good recovery” from COVID-19, after having tested positive for the respiratory virus on 20 February, reported the Daily Mail.The monarch is said to have spent Sunday at Frogmore estate, adjoining Windsor Castle, in Berkshire, in the company of some younger members of her family that included Princess Beatrice, her baby daughter Sienna and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, and their three children.Frogmore, approximately a mile from Windsor Castle, is usually a favourite destination for the Queen, who drives there to walk her dogs.This is believed to have been their first encounter together since the Queen developed coronavirus symptoms following an outbreak of cases at Windsor.At the time, a royal spokesperson confirmed the monarch had been experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms", but despite this continued to carry out "light duties". The diagnosis had forced the monarch to call off two engagements during her isolation period.While there had been some speculation regarding the Queen’s condition last week, after the cancelled online engagements, sources were cited as saying there was no cause for alarm.As to the postponements, they claimed it was due to the monarch’s reluctance to appear on camera while her voice sounded rather hoarse as a result of the virus.Queen Elizabeth II has also postponed a traditional diplomatic reception, originally slated for 2 March at Windsor Castle. According to a statement released on Saturday evening by Buckingham Palace, the decision was taken on the advice of UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss.The annual diplomatic reception is usually attended by more than 500 members of the diplomatic corps from all countries that have diplomatic missions in the UK.Among other engagements coming up in March, there is a Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on 14 March, and a planned memorial Service of Thanksgiving for Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey on 29 March.

