Queen Reportedly Making ‘Good Recovery' From COVID-19, Drives to Family Reunion on Windsor Estate
04:42 GMT 01.03.2022 (Updated: 04:49 GMT 01.03.2022)
© AFP 2022 / Steve Parsons / POOL Королева Великобритании Елизавета II в Букингемском дворце в Лондоне, 2021 год
Buckingham Palace announced on 20 February that the 95-year-old British monarch had tested positive for COVID-19, adding that Queen Elizabeth II would continue to perform some duties at her Windsor Palace home. However, a traditional diplomatic reception, scheduled for 2 March, had to be postponed.
Queen Elizabeth II is making a “good recovery” from COVID-19, after having tested positive for the respiratory virus on 20 February, reported the Daily Mail.
The monarch is said to have spent Sunday at Frogmore estate, adjoining Windsor Castle, in Berkshire, in the company of some younger members of her family that included Princess Beatrice, her baby daughter Sienna and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, and their three children.
Frogmore, approximately a mile from Windsor Castle, is usually a favourite destination for the Queen, who drives there to walk her dogs.
© AFP 2022 / CHRIS JACKSONBritain's Queen Elizabeth II watches a military ceremony to mark her official birthday at Windsor Castle on June 12, 2021 in Windsor.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II watches a military ceremony to mark her official birthday at Windsor Castle on June 12, 2021 in Windsor.
This is believed to have been their first encounter together since the Queen developed coronavirus symptoms following an outbreak of cases at Windsor.
At the time, a royal spokesperson confirmed the monarch had been experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms", but despite this continued to carry out "light duties". The diagnosis had forced the monarch to call off two engagements during her isolation period.
"The two virtual audiences that had previously been scheduled to take place today will now be rescheduled for a later date. Her Majesty is continuing with light duties. No other engagements are scheduled for this week. The Queen tested positive for Covid on Sunday. She was well enough to speak to Boris Johnson on the phone on Wednesday," the royal spokesperson had stated.
While there had been some speculation regarding the Queen’s condition last week, after the cancelled online engagements, sources were cited as saying there was no cause for alarm.
As to the postponements, they claimed it was due to the monarch’s reluctance to appear on camera while her voice sounded rather hoarse as a result of the virus.
Queen Elizabeth II has also postponed a traditional diplomatic reception, originally slated for 2 March at Windsor Castle. According to a statement released on Saturday evening by Buckingham Palace, the decision was taken on the advice of UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss.
27 February, 05:11 GMT
The annual diplomatic reception is usually attended by more than 500 members of the diplomatic corps from all countries that have diplomatic missions in the UK.
"The Queen has accepted the foreign secretary's advice that the diplomatic reception at Windsor on March 2 should be postponed," said Buckingham Palace.
Among other engagements coming up in March, there is a Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on 14 March, and a planned memorial Service of Thanksgiving for Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey on 29 March.