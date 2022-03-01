https://sputniknews.com/20220301/poland-begins-seizure-of-russian-property-in-warsaw-including-school-building-1093499764.html

Poland Begins Seizure of Russian Property in Warsaw, Including School Building

Poland Begins Seizure of Russian Property in Warsaw, Including School Building

WARSAW(Sputnik) - Poland began seizing Russian property in Warsaw, including the school building at the Russian embassy, the republic's foreign ministry said... 01.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-01T20:41+0000

2022-03-01T20:41+0000

2022-03-01T20:40+0000

situation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

poland

seizure

building

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101719/45/1017194519_0:152:2921:1795_1920x0_80_0_0_d80e203e358636a7f1a7750b555493de.jpg

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has applied to the competent government authorities with a submission to initiate enforcement proceedings in respect of two real estate objects that are not used for diplomatic and consular purposes and are illegally owned by the Russian Federation, that is, real estate facilities located at Sobieskiego 100 and Kieleckiej 45 in Warsaw," the statement says.The school at the Russian Embassy in Poland is located in the building at Kieleckiej Street 45. The building at Sobieskiego 100 was previously inhabited by Russian diplomats, but now it is unoccupied and in need of repair.The ministry noted that "in respect of both of these facilities, the final decisions of the Polish courts have been issued, ordering them to be transferred to their rightful owner - the State Treasury."In addition, the ministry recommended "to use all available procedural means to ensure the speedy conduct of legal proceedings in other cases related to real estate."The ministry explained its actions by a "gross discrepancy in the amount of real estate" of Poland in Russia and Russia in Poland and "the lack of prospects for finding a solution to this issue in the foreseeable future."Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said that it was planned to accommodate refugees from Ukraine in the buildings confiscated from Russia.Russia uses several properties in Poland, some of them are the property of Russia, others are used on the basis of agreements. However, several facilities in Warsaw and Gdansk are used, according to the Polish side, without the necessary agreements.The Russian Embassy in Poland will deal with the legal aspects of the decision to seize real estate in Warsaw, Russian Ambassador to Warsaw Sergey Andreev told Sputnik."We have heard the information that comes to us on this issue, and tomorrow we will deal with its legal aspects," the head of the Russian diplomatic mission said.

ukraine

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine, russia, poland, seizure, building