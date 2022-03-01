https://sputniknews.com/20220301/officials-in-india-call-for-report-after-aircraft-is-spotted-inside-taj-mahals-no-flying-zone-1093474572.html

Officials in India Call For Report After Aircraft Is Spotted Inside Taj Mahal's No-flying Zone

Officials in India Call For Report After Aircraft Is Spotted Inside Taj Mahal's No-flying Zone

The federal Indian government in June 2006 declared a no-fly zone of a 7.4km radius around the Taj Mahal for security reasons. Despite this, there have been... 01.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-01T12:00+0000

2022-03-01T12:00+0000

2022-03-01T12:00+0000

india

india

uttar pradesh

agra

taj mahal

taj mahal

taj mahal

culture

culture

culture

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105169/92/1051699241_0:203:2465:1590_1920x0_80_0_0_647077fa66210194b05b0be225f44af2.jpg

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is calling for a report from Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials after an aircraft was spotted flying across the high-security no-flying zone of the Taj Mahal.The ASI is an agency attached to the federal Ministry of Culture and responsible for archaeological research and conservation of cultural and historical monuments in the country.The 16-second video that surfaced on social media on Monday showed aircraft passing near one of the minarets of the 17th-century Taj Mahal although the exact position has yet to be established.However, according to media reports, CISF staff revealed that it was not as close as it looked but was high enough to be outside the no-fly zone.The CISF personnel said Air Force officials could reveal the exact position of the aircraft since they have control of Air Traffic Control (ATC) and the radar which charts what height things are flying at.The ASI's superintendent archaeologist (Agra circle), Raj Kumar Patel, said that his officials will take whatever action is needed after they get their report.

india

uttar pradesh

agra

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

india, india, uttar pradesh, agra, taj mahal, taj mahal, taj mahal, culture, culture, culture