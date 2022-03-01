https://sputniknews.com/20220301/nordics-to-assist-ukraine-with-arms-amid-russias-demilitarisation-op-1093471536.html

Nordics to Assist Ukraine With Arms Amid Russia's Demilitarisation Op

Nordics to Assist Ukraine With Arms Amid Russia's Demilitarisation Op

All four Nordic nations have announced lethal weapons assistance to Ukraine amid Russia's operation to 'de-Nazify' the country, effectively breaking away with... 01.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-01T07:51+0000

2022-03-01T07:51+0000

2022-03-01T07:51+0000

situation in ukraine

ukraine

news

scandinavia

finland

sweden

denmark

arms

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105702/89/1057028940_0:0:1241:698_1920x0_80_0_0_3d5c8347d72d371e1ff082798cf1b27a.jpg

Norway has announced its decision to send 2,000 M72 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine. The equipment will be prepared as soon as possible, the government said.Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre admitted in a press release that Norway has a restrictive practice for the export of military equipment, but claimed that Ukraine was now “in an extraordinary situation”.In Norway, there has been a ban on the export of weapons to countries at war or on the brink of war since 1959, a practice effectively abandoned by the current left-wing coalition government.Defence Minister Odd Roger Enoksen emphasised that the weapons aimed against armoured vehicles are easy to use.Earlier, the Norwegian government decided to assist Ukraine with so-called military B-equipment, such as helmets and vests.Meanwhile, Finnish Social Democratic Prime Minister Sanna Marin announced on Monday evening that Finland will also send arms to Ukraine. The unprecedented decision was made by President Sauli Niinistö based on a cabinet proposal. All in all, Finland will deliver 2,500 assault rifles, 150,000 rifle cartridges, 1,500 single-shot anti-tank weapons and 70,000 combat ration packages to Ukraine – a decision Marin called “historic”.Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen emphasised that the equipment from storage facilities would be replaced soon, yet declined to specify which exact models of equipment would be provided.Previously, Finland announced its decision to send non-lethal aid including bulletproof vests, composite helmets and emergency medical service units.Finland's neighbour Sweden, too, announced it would break with its doctrine of not sending arms to countries involved in active conflicts and contribute military equipment, including anti-tank launchers.According to Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, a total of 5,000 single-use anti-tank launchers of the model Bofors AT-4 would be sent to Ukraine, followed by 135,000 field rations, 5,000 helmets and 5,000 pieces of body armour. This is first time Sweden has sent weapons to a country in an armed conflict since the 1939 Winter War between Finland and the Soviet Union.Earlier, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced the country's decision to donate 2,700 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine.Numerous Western nations, including the US, the UK, Canada and Australia, have announced arms assistance to Ukraine after Russia launched a military operation there following requests for help from the people’s republics in Donbass. The Russian Defence Ministry emphasised said that the operation was only targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine and that the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow also underscored it had no plans to occupy Ukraine and that the purpose of its operation is to save the civilian population from genocide and liberate the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

ukraine

scandinavia

finland

sweden

denmark

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

ukraine, news, scandinavia, finland, sweden, denmark, arms