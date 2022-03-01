https://sputniknews.com/20220301/nord-stream-ag-fires-all-empoyees-1093475604.html
Nord Stream AG Fires All Employees in Swiss city of Zug
Nord Stream AG Fires All Employees in Swiss city of Zug
On Tuesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced he had instructed the country's ministry of economy to take a "necessary administrative step" to suspend...
Nord Stream AG, the company in charge of building Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, has fired all its empoyees.Layoffs have affected more than 140 people, Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin told RTS media.
Nord Stream AG Fires All Employees in Swiss city of Zug
On Tuesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced he had instructed the country's ministry of economy to take a "necessary administrative step" to suspend the certification of Nord Stream 2 pipeline operator.
Nord Stream AG, the company in charge of building Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, has fired all its empoyees.
Layoffs have affected more than 140 people, Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin told RTS media.