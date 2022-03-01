https://sputniknews.com/20220301/nord-stream-ag-fires-all-empoyees-1093475604.html

Nord Stream AG Fires All Employees in Swiss city of Zug

On Tuesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced he had instructed the country's ministry of economy to take a "necessary administrative step" to suspend... 01.03.2022, Sputnik International

Nord Stream AG, the company in charge of building Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, has fired all its empoyees.Layoffs have affected more than 140 people, Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin told RTS media.

