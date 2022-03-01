International
BREAKING: Russian Armed Forces Will Continue Ukraine Op Until They Achieve Their Goals, Shoigu Says
Nord Stream AG Fires All Employees in Swiss city of Zug

On Tuesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced he had instructed the country's ministry of economy to take a "necessary administrative step" to suspend... 01.03.2022, Sputnik International
Nord Stream AG, the company in charge of building Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, has fired all its empoyees.Layoffs have affected more than 140 people, Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin told RTS media.




09:30 GMT 01.03.2022 (Updated: 09:44 GMT 01.03.2022)
© REUTERS / MAXIM SHEMETOV
© REUTERS / MAXIM SHEMETOV
© REUTERS / MAXIM SHEMETOV
Being updated
On Tuesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced he had instructed the country's ministry of economy to take a "necessary administrative step" to suspend the certification of Nord Stream 2 pipeline operator.
Nord Stream AG, the company in charge of building Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, has fired all its empoyees.
Layoffs have affected more than 140 people, Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin told RTS media.
