Moscow Blasts US IT Giants' Censorship of Russian Media While Actively Pushing 'Hostile Propaganda'

2022-03-01

Moscow considers US IT companies' actions censoring Russian media to be "unacceptable," a Foreign Ministry spokesman has said.Accusing the US and its allies of "shamelessly inciting" Ukrainians to fight Russia, Gavrilov pointed to promises by Washington and others to pump new arms supplies into Ukraine, sending weapons "to those who engage in their uncontrolled distribution among the civilian population, and recruited criminals.""Throughout the eight years that have passed since the anti-constitutional coup in Ukraine in 2014, the Western curators of the regime in Kiev, led by the US, have purposely pushed it into aggression both against its own population and against our country," the spokesman said.

