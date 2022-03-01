https://sputniknews.com/20220301/moscow-considers-unacceptable-behavior-of-us-ii-giants-conducting-anti-russian-propaganda-1093482944.html
Moscow Blasts US IT Giants' Censorship of Russian Media While Actively Pushing 'Hostile Propaganda'
Moscow Blasts US IT Giants' Censorship of Russian Media While Actively Pushing 'Hostile Propaganda'
Western governments and internet giants including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and Twitter have moved to heavily censor Russian foreign-language media outlets... 01.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-01T12:23+0000
2022-03-01T12:23+0000
2022-03-01T12:48+0000
us
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1093482944.jpg?1646138880
Moscow considers US IT companies' actions censoring Russian media to be "unacceptable," a Foreign Ministry spokesman has said.Accusing the US and its allies of "shamelessly inciting" Ukrainians to fight Russia, Gavrilov pointed to promises by Washington and others to pump new arms supplies into Ukraine, sending weapons "to those who engage in their uncontrolled distribution among the civilian population, and recruited criminals.""Throughout the eight years that have passed since the anti-constitutional coup in Ukraine in 2014, the Western curators of the regime in Kiev, led by the US, have purposely pushed it into aggression both against its own population and against our country," the spokesman said.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, russia
Moscow Blasts US IT Giants' Censorship of Russian Media While Actively Pushing 'Hostile Propaganda'
12:23 GMT 01.03.2022 (Updated: 12:48 GMT 01.03.2022) Subscribe
Being updated
Western governments and internet giants including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and Twitter have moved to heavily censor Russian foreign-language media outlets over the conflict in Ukraine, blocking websites, shutting down social media pages, and taking radio and television broadcasts off the air.
Moscow considers US IT companies' actions censoring Russian media to be "unacceptable," a Foreign Ministry spokesman has said.
"Separately, attention should be paid to the absolutely unacceptable behaviour of foreign, especially American, IT giants such as Google and Meta. Hostile propaganda activities are openly conducted on their social platforms, while Russian sources of information are blocked, and massive restrictions on access to domestic media are put in place," Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Gavrilov said in a meeting of the Russian Federation Council on Tuesday.
Accusing the US and its allies of "shamelessly inciting" Ukrainians to fight Russia, Gavrilov pointed to promises by Washington and others to pump new arms supplies into Ukraine, sending weapons "to those who engage in their uncontrolled distribution among the civilian population, and recruited criminals."
"Throughout the eight years that have passed since the anti-constitutional coup in Ukraine in 2014, the Western curators of the regime in Kiev, led by the US, have purposely pushed it into aggression both against its own population and against our country," the spokesman said.